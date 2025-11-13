Emily Blunt calls The Devil Wears Prada ‘terribly moving’, describes the sequel as a ‘delicious experience’

Nearly two decades after 'The Devil Wears Prada' became a global phenomenon, Emily Blunt has opened up about reprising her role in the long-awaited sequel, calling the experience deeply emotional.

Advertisement

Emily Blunt on reprising the role of Emily Charlton in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' The Academy award nominated British actor reflected on the film that changed her life, her early days in Hollywood, and why the 2006 hit continues to resonate with audiences today.

“It’s terribly moving,” she said in a recent interview about stepping back into her iconic role. “Because it changed everything. David Frankel [the director] changed my life by casting me when I was an unknown. I’d been working, but no one knew who I was, and he was so sure that he wanted me in the movie, from a taped reading. That meant a huge amount to me.”

Blunt, who will reprise her fan-favourite character in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'—set to release next year—reflected on how the original role opened new creative paths for her.

Advertisement

“Emily was such a ludicrous character,” she acknowledged, “but in the best way. It did leave the door open for people to see me as more than a British period drama girl. It paved the way for character roles, which is all I wanted. I didn’t want to be an ingenue. I was curious to explore an entire bag of tricks.”

Did Emily Blunt reveal details from the much-awaited sequel? Though the actor remained tight-lipped about details of the sequel, she spoke with warmth about the film’s enduring legacy. “The movie now is like a nostalgia bank for people,” Blunt said. “People have watched that movie 50 times. They’ve watched it with a sick parent; they’ve watched it when they go through a breakup. It has been a source of comfort and escapism. And the movie is really incredible as well. I think it’s a beautiful movie.”

She praised the film’s evolution from satire to something far more meaningful. “In many ways, what starts off as a comedy—with the shock factor of the things they say, how they say them, and the ruthless nature of the fashion industry—then turns into something much more poignant and deep. I think it’s that shift in tone that people really gravitate toward.”

Advertisement

Blunt also commended the creative team for crafting a story that transcends its glamorous setting. “What David Frankel and [screenwriter] Aline Brosh McKenna did with the script is really clever. That’s a really hard needle to thread in a world that could be deemed superficial, to create such depth in characters. [It also tackles] our understanding of ambition, what it looks like, what it means, what the fallouts are, what the undoing is.”

Emily Blunt on 'The Devil Wears Prada' being a franchise that stands for women empowerment She added that 'The Devil Wears Prada' remains a powerful and empowering story for women. “It’s a really empowering movie for women as well. Miranda Priestly’s character, if she were male, which the movie touches on, would have been deemed impressive rather than the nicknames that she was on the receiving end of. And I also get why people have really just salivated over all the one-liners; it’s so quotable. It’s delicious. It’s a delicious experience and I get it.”

Blunt’s return to the world of high fashion and razor-sharp wit promises to bring the same charm and insight that made the original a timeless classic — one that continues to inspire, comfort, and delight audiences nearly twenty years on.