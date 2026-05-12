Eminem’s ex wife Kim Mathers admits to DUI charges in car crash case involving kids, to be sentenced in June

Rapper Eminem's former wife, Kim Scott Mathers, pleaded no contest to charges after she was arrested in a drunk driving case. On Monday, the hearing in Michigan took place. As per the US Sun, Mathers will be sentenced in June 2026 to two charges-- operating while impaired and failing to report an accident.

Kim Mathers, 51, will be appearing in court next month.

Kim Mathers pleads no contest after DUI arrest According to the report, Mathers has admitted to drunk driving. It is said that she told cops that she had two margaritas at Chili’s before being arrested, as per TMZ.

Kim Mathers was booked in February after she reportedly hit another car. She reportedly ended up crashing into her garage with children inside her car.

Kim Mathers car crash According to The US Sun, the officers responded to the car crash after receiving a call from a neighbour regarding a white Range Rover crashing into their car. Reportedly, Mathers fled from the scene following the accident.

The same reported vehicle was said to be parked at a nearby home. When an officer reached out to the house, Mathers was found.

Going by the report, Mathers admitted that she had recently driven the Range Rover. The same car was seen in pictures after she crashed her car, added the claims.

The outlet added that Kim Mathers had “glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor” during the interaction with the officers.

Additionally, a “strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants emitting from her person/breath,” was also noticed.

Mathers also took a breathalyser test, which showed her BAC as 0.079 per cent.

Officers reportedly recovered an empty mini bottle of Crown Royal Apple alcohol from the driver’s side door. A root beer filled with alcohol was also found at the same time.

Previous DUI case Kim Mathers arrest arrived after her previous charge with a DUI. In 2017, Mathers had crashed her SUV into a ditch in an alleged suicide attempt. Reportedly, she was drunk.

She was sentenced to one year of probation alongside a fine for $900. Interestingly, she pleaded no contest to the charges in the previous case as well.

In 2023, Mathers told The US Sun that she was sober following a 45-day rehab. Reportedly, she was impacted by the death of her mom, Kathy Sluck.

She reportedly sought help after another suicide attempt in July 2022.

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Eminen and Kim Mathers Eminem whose real name is Marshall Mathers had a highly publicised relationship with Kim Mathers. They who were childhood sweethearts married each other twice (1999–2001, 2006).

Eminem and Kim Mathers share three kids-- Alaina Marie Scott, Hailie Jade, and Stevie.

The couple adopted Alaina Marie Scott during the early days of their marriage. Later, they welcomed their biological daughter Hailie Jade Scott on Christmas Day of 1995 in Detroit.

They reconciled after their first divorce and adopted their third child, Stevie.

Eminem and Kim Mathers parted ways with each other once again.