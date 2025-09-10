Before Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis, Emma Heming Willis feared their marriage was falling apart

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, has opened up about the struggles in her marriage before the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 47-year-old author spoke about how she even considered divorce at one point. Later, she stepped up as a caregiver for the Hollywood star.

Marriage struggles before diagnosis Emma and Bruce Willis, 70, have been married since 2009. Speaking about the difficult period before the actor’s FTD diagnosis, Emma admitted, “I felt like my marriage was crumbling.” She recalled feeling confused about things. “What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off. And I just couldn’t figure it out,” Emma added.

She felt that Bruce did not love her. These doubts took a toll on her mental health, because of which she would feel alone and isolated.

Life as a caregiver When Bruce got his diagnosis, Emma stepped into the role of caregiver with the help of family and friends. She has recently written a book called The Unexpected Journey to help people who are experiencing a similar situation to hers. Emma said her book covers everything from emotional to practical challenges of being a caregiver.

Emma is so devoted to Willis right now that she cannot even remember the happy times from their past. “It’s so hard for me to tap into that time of our life right now because I’m so consumed with what today looks like,” she said. The former model also added that only she and Bruce Willis can remember certain private moments, which they cannot share with anyone else.

Emma Heming Willis on criticism The couple currently lives separately, with Bruce Willis staying in a home that provides round-the-clock care. This arrangement has drawn public attention. Emma acknowledged the negative comments she has received.

Despite the challenges, the author said she finds comfort in speaking with other caregivers and realizing that her struggles are normal.

Speaking about their relationship now, Emma said, “It doesn’t even feel like this ‘husband and wife’ thing.” She added that she and Bruce were "almost past that. I don’t know what you call this, but it’s something else. I just feel very connected to him, and I don’t know what that label would be.”

“It’s just deeper,” she explained, adding, “He’s my person.”

FAQs 1. What illness does Bruce Willis have? Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affects behavior, speech, and memory.

2. Why did Emma Heming Willis consider divorce? Before the diagnosis, Emma was confused by changes in Bruce Willis' behavior and worried he no longer loved her, which made her think about divorce.

