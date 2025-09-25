Emma Watson breaks silence on six-month driving ban: ‘I did not have the experience or skills, clearly…’

Emma Watson has spoken publicly for the first time about her six-month driving ban, reflecting on the experience with candour and humour.

‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson talks about temporary driving ban Emma Watson, 35, appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, where she discussed her life after stepping back from acting. Watson, who last appeared on screen in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, said she had recently taken up cycling — a pastime that proved useful once her driving ban was imposed.

"I recently started riding a bicycle. Yes, I started riding a bicycle before my driving ban, but now it's particularly fortuitous that I also ride a bicycle for that reason," she said with a laugh.

Watson admitted that news of her penalty gained more attention than she expected. "I was getting phone calls. Like, it's on the BBC, it was on international, worldwide news! I was like, 'My shame....' It is everywhere," she told Shetty.

The actress said she received "so many messages" from people who shared similar experiences and offered support. She went on to explain that her limited driving experience may have contributed to her situation. "When you worked on movies — I don't know if people know this — they literally will not insure you to drive yourself to work. I've asked so many times. You have to be driven. It's not a choice," she said.

Watson added that she only drove during weekends or holidays while filming, which changed dramatically when she became a student. "I did not have the experience or skills, clearly, which I now will and do," she admitted.

Emma Watson's hiatus from acting Emma Watson has largely stepped away from acting since 2019, when she appeared as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of ‘Little Women’.

Since then, she has focused on personal growth, higher education, and activism. A graduate of Brown University, she has continued her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for gender equality through the HeForShe campaign, and has also supported sustainable fashion and environmental causes.