Emmy Awards 2025 most talked-about celebrity looks: From Jenna Ortega’s gem dress to Javier Bardem’s political message

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles was not just about television stars winning awards; it was also a night of bold fashion and memorable red carpet moments. As per CNN, attendees showed off a mix of classic glamour, colorful outfits, and creative new trends that could shape the awards season ahead.

Dresses that made statements The biggest trend was “naked” dresses, which reveal and conceal at the same time. Jenna Ortega wore a unique Givenchy look inspired by the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. Instead of sheer fabric, her dress used pearls and large gemstones draped across her torso, a gothic and glamorous effect.

Pink on the red carpet Pink was everywhere. Lisa from The White Lotus and K-pop star Blackpink wore a bubblegum pink gown by Lever Couture. The dress had ribbons arranged like brushstrokes, a thigh-high slit, and matching Bulgari jewelry. Social media users loved the styling and noticed possible references to snakes from the latest season of The White Lotus.

Tribute to Armani Even though Giorgio Armani passed away recently, his style was still on the red carpet. Justin Hartley, Keri Russell and Leslie Bibb wore Armani Privé, while Cate Blanchett wore a backless velvet jumpsuit. These looks showed Armani’s classic and understated approach to formal fashion.

Couples make coordinated statements Couples did not step back from making headlines. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wore coordinated red and black, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester went for pastel, Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen wore earthy tones and Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail wore white. Gomez and Blanco got engaged, so this was probably the first of many high-profile joint appearances.

Fashion meets politics Some stars used the red carpet to make a political statement. Megan Stalter wore a simple handwritten note that said “ceasefire” in the context of Gaza. Javier Bardem wore a keffiyeh, and Hannah Einbinder added a “free Palestine” to her acceptance speech.

Menswear reimagined Menswear also had new ideas. Sam Nivola wore a cropped jacket and floral waistcoat, Paul W. Downs a cropped jacket with a modern bow tie, and Bowen Yang a silk tank top with classic tuxedo trousers.

The 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet proved that TV’s biggest stars know how to make an impact, whether through color, style, or message.

FAQs 1. What were the biggest fashion trends at the Emmy Awards 2025? The Emmy Awards 2025 featured bold pink gowns, creative menswear with cropped jackets and floral waistcoats, “naked” dresses with pearls and gemstones, and coordinated couple looks.

2. Which celebrities stood out on the Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet? Jenna Ortega, Lisa from Blackpink, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and the cast of “The White Lotus” were among the most talked-about stars for their striking outfits.