Emmy Awards 2025: Selena Gomez rocks red carpet with beau Benny Blanco, 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's surprise look & more

The 77th Emmy Awards pulled television’s biggest stars together for a night of nerves, trophies, and a lot more. Stars from the year's most popular shows gathered in style at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, setting the stage for an evening filled with glamour, celebration, and history-making moments. Here are the top looks from the evening:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pose on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson

Selena Gomez and beau Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, made a stunning appearance at red carpet of the prestigious awards night. The duo did not miss a chance to flaunt their love for each other. Selena showed up at the event wearing a stunning red gown with a dramatic train, accessorising her look with massive diamond earrings. Benny was seen dressed in a black suit.

Jenna Ortega, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jenna Ortega left fans stunned with her bold look as she walked the Emmys 2025 carpet in a daring Givenchy outfit. The 22-year-old ‘Wednesday’ actress, wore a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, but it was her nearly naked jewel-encrusted bra top that stole the show. The shimmering top, made with strands of pearls and gemstones, gave her look a "Death Becomes Her" vibe, echoing Isabella Rossellini's iconic character Lisle von Rhuman from the 1992 cult classic film.

Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jeanne Cadieu arrive at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's turn at the awards night into a date night in a rare appearance. The Presumed Innocent actor and the French model, who started dating in 2018, attended the 2025 Emmys together, a rare occasion for the private couple.

Michael Urie poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Michael Urie nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Shrinking” rocked the red carpet in a burgandy ombre suit with a quirky hit of a feather collar. The first-time Emmy nominee said, “I think there’s something about the show that gives people permission to take care of their own mental health. And that is, I feel like, kind of a new thing for us, humans in this society, that we’re allowed to talk about it and relish in it … and ask for help. So I’m glad that we’re doing and I’m glad that the industry is into it too.”

Onstage at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California

Reba McEntire. Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman perform onstage at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lauren Ashley Beck arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Lauren Ashley Beck stuns the red carpet in a jewel-studded, sheer gown for the evening.

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa poses with the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for The Pitt.

Keri Russell

Keri Russell poses on the red carpet

Jean Smart

Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for "Hacks"

Naomi Scott, left, and Adam Scott

Justin Hartley poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Julianne Nicholson arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)