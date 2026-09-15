Emmy awards 2026 live: The stars, the red carpet, the winners and the big surprises

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are under way in Los Angeles. Follow live updates as television’s biggest stars arrive, winners are announced, speeches are made and the night’s biggest surprises and upsets unfold.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated15 Sep 2026, 05:07 AM IST
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Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Coleman Domingo have all arrived at the much-awaited Emmys 2026.
Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Coleman Domingo have all arrived at the much-awaited Emmys 2026. (AP Photo)

The television industry's biggest night is about to start, with the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards bringing together the year's biggest shows and stars at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Pitt leads this year's nominations with 25 nods, followed closely by Hacks with 24. Apple TV's Widow's Bay has 19 nominations, while Pluribus follows with 18.

The ceremony is being hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who is making her hosting debut and becomes the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years. The awards are taking place on Monday, 14 September, at 8pm ET (5 PM PT) and are being broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. For viewers in India, the ceremony takes place in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 September.

The main ceremony will present 19 awards, with several categories having already been decided at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. The night will also feature celebrations of television milestones, including the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels

Mariska Hargitay becomes the first woman in 15 years to host the Primetime Emmys

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is taking on hosting duties for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first woman in 15 years to lead television’s biggest awards ceremony. The live event is being held on 14 September at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles.

Hargitay’s appointment marks a change from the Emmys’ recent preference for stand-up comedians, late-night hosts and comedy performers. Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 ceremony, while Michael Che and Colin Jost shared the role in 2018. Last year, comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast by CBS.

Also Read | Mariska Hargitay to host 2026 Emmy Awards

Meet the winners

A number of Emmys have already been handed out ahead of tonight’s main ceremony, with the early winners including several familiar faces and popular shows.

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: David Harbour for DTF St Louis

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Linda Cardellini for DTF St Louis

Guest actress in a drama series: Shailene Woodley for Paradise

Guest actor in a drama series: Ernest Harden Jr for The Pitt

Guest actress in a comedy series: Betty Gilpin for Widow’s Bay

Guest actor in a comedy series: Rob Reiner for The Bear

Television movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety special (live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Variety special (pre-recorded): The Muppet Show

Outstanding animated program: South Park

The stars are gracing the red carpet

The Pitt's Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa to Hacks' Jean Smart, stars have started arriving at the event. Take a look at them:

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Noah Wyle arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)
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Jimmy Kimmel attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
(REUTERS)
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Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
(REUTERS)
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Chase Infiniti arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)
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Janelle James arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)
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Jean Smart arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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