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Emmy awards 2026 red carpet live: Zendaya, Jean Smart and the biggest stars arrive

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are under way in Los Angeles. Follow live updates as television’s biggest stars arrive, winners are announced, speeches are made and the night’s biggest surprises and upsets unfold.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated15 Sep 2026, 05:17 AM IST
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Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Coleman Domingo have all arrived at the much-awaited Emmys 2026.
Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Coleman Domingo have all arrived at the much-awaited Emmys 2026. (AP Photo)
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The television industry's biggest night is getting under way, with stars arriving on the red carpet ahead of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Zendaya, Jean Smart and host Mariska Hargitay are among the early arrivals, with more nominees, presenters and television stars expected to make their way to the venue before the ceremony begins.

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The red carpet is offering the first major glimpse of the night's fashion, as stars step out in looks chosen for one of the most-watched events of the awards season. Attention is also turning to the nominees from leading contenders including The Pitt, which tops this year's nominations with 25 nods, followed by Hacks with 24, Widow's Bay with 19 and Pluribus with 18.

Mariska Hargitay looks like a vision in red

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is taking on hosting duties for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first woman in 15 years to lead television’s biggest awards ceremony. The live event is being held on 14 September at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles.

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Also Read | Emmys 2026: Date, time and where to watch the awards ceremony live
Mariska Hargitay arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Also Read | Mariska Hargitay to host 2026 Emmy Awards

Zendaya arrives in a semi-sheer gown

Zendaya looked incredible in a crystal-embellished gown featuring a plunging V-neck, styled by her longtime friend, stylist and image architect Law Roach. She completed the look with a statement watch and striking earrings.

Zendaya arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
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Meet the winners

A number of Emmys have already been handed out ahead of tonight’s main ceremony, with the early winners including several familiar faces and popular shows.

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: David Harbour for DTF St Louis

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Linda Cardellini for DTF St Louis

Guest actress in a drama series: Shailene Woodley for Paradise

Guest actor in a drama series: Ernest Harden Jr for The Pitt

Guest actress in a comedy series: Betty Gilpin for Widow’s Bay

Guest actor in a comedy series: Rob Reiner for The Bear

Television movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety special (live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

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Variety special (pre-recorded): The Muppet Show

Outstanding animated program: South Park

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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