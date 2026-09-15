Emmy awards 2026 red carpet live: Zendaya, Jean Smart and the biggest stars arrive

The television industry's biggest night is getting under way, with stars arriving on the red carpet ahead of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Zendaya, Jean Smart and host Mariska Hargitay are among the early arrivals, with more nominees, presenters and television stars expected to make their way to the venue before the ceremony begins.
The red carpet is offering the first major glimpse of the night's fashion, as stars step out in looks chosen for one of the most-watched events of the awards season. Attention is also turning to the nominees from leading contenders including The Pitt, which tops this year's nominations with 25 nods, followed by Hacks with 24, Widow's Bay with 19 and Pluribus with 18.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is taking on hosting duties for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first woman in 15 years to lead television’s biggest awards ceremony. The live event is being held on 14 September at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles.
Zendaya looked incredible in a crystal-embellished gown featuring a plunging V-neck, styled by her longtime friend, stylist and image architect Law Roach. She completed the look with a statement watch and striking earrings.
A number of Emmys have already been handed out ahead of tonight’s main ceremony, with the early winners including several familiar faces and popular shows.
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: David Harbour for DTF St Louis
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Linda Cardellini for DTF St Louis
Guest actress in a drama series: Shailene Woodley for Paradise
Guest actor in a drama series: Ernest Harden Jr for The Pitt
Guest actress in a comedy series: Betty Gilpin for Widow’s Bay
Guest actor in a comedy series: Rob Reiner for The Bear
Television movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
Variety special (live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Variety special (pre-recorded): The Muppet Show
Outstanding animated program: South Park