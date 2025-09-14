Most memorable & iconic moments from the Emmys’: History, humor, and heartfelt speeches through the years

Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater is all set to host the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, and fans are not only looking forward to who will win in 2025 but also reminiscing about the best moments of the show from the past editions. From emotional speeches to unexpected laughs, the Emmys have given us some of the most memorable award show moments ever, as per TV Line.

Advertisement

History makers The Emmys have always been a place to break barriers. Harry Belafonte made history as the first Black artist to win an Emmy in 1960. The achievements did not stop there. More than five decades later, Viola Davis became the first Black woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama award. She also gave a speech about giving more chances to women of color in Hollywood.

Funny and unscripted Comedy has always been right up front. In 1975, Lucille Ball forgot her glasses while presenting the award and did slapstick with Milton Berle. In 1979, Alan Alda did a cartwheel down the aisle post winning the award. And in 1991 Kirstie Alley raised her eyebrows and sarcastically thanked her husband for giving her “the big one” during her speech.

Advertisement

Emotional tributes Some Emmy nights made people cry. In 2014, Billy Crystal gave a heartfelt tribute to his friend and comedian, Robin Williams, who had died just weeks earlier. In 2015, Tracy Morgan came back to the stage after almost dying in a car crash, and everyone stood up and greeted him with a standing ovation. In 2022, Sheryl Lee Ralph surprised the crowd with a powerful speech full of singing and hope.

Surprises and showstoppers The Emmys have given us surprises and joy. In 2014 Bryan Cranston stopped Julia Louis-Dreyfus mid-walk to the stage for a kiss, referencing their old Seinfeld storyline. In 2018 Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend live on stage.

Advertisement

As the Emmys go on tonight, fans wonder if there will be another laugh or tearful tribute that they will be talking about for years to come. One thing is for sure, the Emmy stage has always been about more than just the awards. It’s about the stories, the feelings and the TV moments that last.

FAQs 1. What are some of the most memorable moments in Emmy Awards history? From Harry Belafonte’s historic win in 1960 to Viola Davis breaking barriers in 2015, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s inspiring 2022 speech, the Emmys have given audiences decades of unforgettable highlights.

2. Has anyone ever made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards? Yes, several stars have made history. Harry Belafonte became the first Black performer to win an Emmy in 1960, and Viola Davis became the first African American woman to win Best Actress in a Drama in 2015.

Advertisement