Emmy winner Jaime Pressly joins OnlyFans, launches new platform for fans

Emmy-winning actor Jaime Pressly has officially launched her profile on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, marking her entry into a growing wave of established Hollywood figures turning to direct-to-audience digital platforms.
Pressly’s page went live on 7 May at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, according to reports first published by Variety, with the actor saying the decision reflects a broader shift in how performers engage with audiences in the digital era.
Best known for her Emmy-winning role as Joy Turner in My Name Is Earl and her appearances in Mom and Not Another Teen Movie, Pressly said the platform offers her greater creative autonomy.
“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” Pressly said in a statement to Variety about her decision to join OnlyFans. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.”
The launch was developed with guidance from Andy Bachman, chief executive of Creators Inc., which has worked with public figures navigating subscription-based digital content strategies.
“Jaime Pressly has the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward. She’s an elite entertainer, and fans are going to love what she creates here.”
Pressly’s decision comes as a growing number of actors, musicians and television personalities seek greater control over how they monetise their public profiles. Originally launched in 2016, OnlyFans has evolved from a niche subscription service into a major platform for creators spanning entertainment, fitness, lifestyle and celebrity-led content. Industry analysts say its appeal lies in allowing creators to bypass traditional gatekeepers while engaging directly with paying subscribers.
The actor’s move follows closely behind that of her longtime friend Shannon Elizabeth, best known for roles in American Pie and Scary Movie.
Elizabeth launched her own OnlyFans profile several weeks ago and reportedly earned more than $1.2 million during her first seven days on the platform.
She recently told People that one of the key reasons for her move was frustration with Hollywood’s traditional power structures, saying she had grown tired of working in an industry where “other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.”
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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