Emmy Winner Predictions 2025: Who will win in the big categories?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, 15 September (Monday, 16 September at 5:30 AM IST) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, this year’s event will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and features a star-studded line-up of tributes and reunions.
In addition to the awards, viewers can expect nostalgic moments marking television milestones.
Fans of Gilmore Girls can look forward to a special 25th anniversary reunion featuring stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Country music icon Reba McEntire will lead a 40th anniversary tribute to The Golden Girls, including a sing-along of the show’s iconic theme song, ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’.
Survivor will mark its landmark 50th season with a tribute hosted by longtime presenter Jeff Probst. Grey’s Anatomy will celebrate two decades on air with appearances by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams, while Law & Order will be honoured in a special segment led by Mariska Hargitay.
As buzz builds, here’s a look at the predicted winners across the major Emmy categories this year:
Severance (Apple TV+)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Adolescence (Netflix)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO Max)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV+)
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Emmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Paramount+. With strong contenders across categories and major streaming platforms in play, this year’s event promises a memorable mix of celebration, nostalgia, and television excellence.