Emmy Winner Predictions 2025: Who will win in the big categories?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, 15 September (Monday, 16 September at 5:30 AM IST) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, this year’s event will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and features a star-studded line-up of tributes and reunions.

In addition to the awards, viewers can expect nostalgic moments marking television milestones.

Fans of Gilmore Girls can look forward to a special 25th anniversary reunion featuring stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Country music icon Reba McEntire will lead a 40th anniversary tribute to The Golden Girls, including a sing-along of the show’s iconic theme song, ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’.

Survivor will mark its landmark 50th season with a tribute hosted by longtime presenter Jeff Probst. Grey’s Anatomy will celebrate two decades on air with appearances by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams, while Law & Order will be honoured in a special segment led by Mariska Hargitay.

As buzz builds, here’s a look at the predicted winners across the major Emmy categories this year:

Predicted Winners: Emmy Awards 2025 Outstanding Drama Series Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Competition Program The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Talk Series The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

The Emmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Paramount+. With strong contenders across categories and major streaming platforms in play, this year’s event promises a memorable mix of celebration, nostalgia, and television excellence.