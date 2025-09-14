From ‘The Bear’ to ‘Andor’: Emmy-nominated shows to binge watch on JioHotstar ahead of the 77th Emmy Awards

The countdown to television’s biggest night is on, as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards prepare to honour the very best in global storytelling. The awards ceremony will stream live on September 15 at 6:30 AM IST, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Ahead of the ceremony, viewers can catch up on some of the top Emmy-nominated shows, all currently streaming on the platform. These critically acclaimed series span genres—from hard-hitting drama to dark comedy—and showcase some of the finest performances in recent television.

The Bear One of the most talked-about dramas of the year, ‘The Bear’ stars Jeremy Allen White in a gripping role set in the intense world of a family-run kitchen. The show explores grief, pressure, and purpose in a chaotic yet heartfelt setting. With high stakes and emotional depth, it’s a standout contender this awards season.

Andor ‘Andor’, starring Diego Luna, brings a new depth to the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Focused on the early days of rebellion, the series has been praised for its mature themes, strong writing, and human storytelling. Unlike many franchise entries, ‘Andor’ shifts the spotlight from spectacle to substance.

The White Lotus Biting satire meets mystery in ‘The White Lotus’. Set in luxury resorts, the series peels back the layers of wealth and privilege with dark humour and compelling narratives. Jennifer Coolidge delivers a standout performance, adding to the show’s sharp edge and emotional impact.

The Last of Us Adapted from the iconic video game, ‘The Last of Us’ is as much about survival as it is about human connection. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead this post-apocalyptic drama, which has earned praise for blending thrilling action with raw emotion.

Only Murders in the Building Comedy meets crime in this clever whodunnit led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. With smart writing and effortless chemistry between its leads, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has charmed both critics and viewers alike.

