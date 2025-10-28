Eva Longoria in talks to join George Clooney for cameos in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent’ movie: Report

Netflix’s much-anticipated film adaptation of the acclaimed French series ‘Call My Agent!’ looks set to add even more star power. Following George Clooney’s revelation that he will appear in the movie, reports now suggest that Eva Longoria is also in talks to make a cameo, hinting at a glamorous blend of Hollywood and Parisian charm.

Eva Longoria to join George Clooney in ‘Call My Agent (The Movie)’: Report According to Variety, Longoria is currently negotiating her role in ‘Call My Agent (The Movie)’, which is being produced by Mediawan. While Netflix has declined to comment on her potential casting, it has confirmed Clooney’s involvement, alongside a talented ensemble of French stars including Laetitia Casta ('Consent'), Vincent Macaigne ('Irma Vep'), and Laurent Lafitte ('The Count of Monte Cristo').

The feature will also reunite the original cast of the International Emmy Award-winning series, bringing back fan favourites such as Camille Cottin as the sharp and spirited agent Andréa Martel, along with Laure Calamy, Grégory Montel, Thibault de Montalembert, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, Liliane Rovère, Ophélia Kolb, and Anne Marivin.

Originally premiering in 2015, ‘Call My Agent!’ became a breakout success, offering a witty and heartfelt look at life inside a Parisian talent agency. The series wrapped up in 2020 with a poignant finale, as Andréa retired from the entertainment world to focus on her family, mourning the loss of her agency, A.S.K.

What will the film be about? The upcoming film, written by series creator and showrunner Fanny Herrero, takes place five years later. According to the official synopsis, “When she loses her lead actor just days before shooting starts, she has to bring her old team back together, sparking old friendships — and rivalries.”

The story sees Andréa stepping behind the camera as an emerging director, ensuring plenty of humour and chaos in true ‘Call My Agent!’ fashion.

Beyond France, the ‘Call My Agent!’ phenomenon has become a global sensation, inspiring local remakes in multiple countries, including the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Indonesia, the Middle East, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Poland.

The film is being produced by Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production, both owned by Mediawan, with participation from France Télévisions, which co-developed and originally commissioned the show before Netflix joined the project.