Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s six-episode docuseries and final concert film

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour provided fans with several memorable moments. But not all of them were able to watch her live and fulfill their dreams. Now, the pop sensation is providing them a chance to redeem and live it.

Swift is giving fans a final, emotional look at her record-breaking Eras Tour with two major releases. A new six-episode docuseries and a final concert film will take viewers behind the scenes and onto the stage of one of the most celebrated tours in music history. Here is everything to know about the release schedule and how to watch.

When and where to watch the docuseries Swift’s docuseries, “The End of an Era,” begins streaming on 12 December on Disney+. The first two episodes will drop at 12 AM PT, according to ABC News.

For those without a Disney+ subscription, Episode 1 will air on ABC on 12 December at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. ABC will also broadcast a special one-hour preview of the final concert film the same night.

Full release schedule Episode 1 – 12 December

Episode 2 – 12 December

Episode 3 – 19 December

Episode 4 – 19 December

Episode 5 – 26 December

Episode 6 – 26 December

Episodes release in pairs every Thursday until the finale.

‘The Final Show’ concert film Also arriving at midnight on 12 December on Disney+ is “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show.”

Filmed during the last stop of the tour in Vancouver, the special features final onstage moments from the record-breaking tour, with behind-the-scenes footage from the closing night. Not only that, you can enjoy the complete live performance of “The Tortured Poets Department” set added in 2024.

On ABC, viewers will get a one-hour preview of the concert film on 12 December, before the full version streams on Disney+.

A farewell to a cultural phenomenon With a behind-the-scenes docuseries and a full final concert film, Swift is giving fans a heartfelt ending to a tour that changed pop culture, broke records worldwide and created unforgettable memories. Both releases promise to capture the emotion, scale and magic of the Eras Tour one last time.

FAQs When does Taylor Swift’s docuseries The End of an Era release? The first two episodes will come out on Disney+ on 12 December 2025, with new episodes following weekly until 26 December.

How can I watch The Eras Tour: The Final Show? The full concert film streams on Disney+ at midnight on 12 December. ABC will also air a one-hour preview of the final show on the same night.