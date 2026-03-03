Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell reveals ‘treatable’ but not ‘curable' cancer diagnosis, fans send prayers

Evil Dead fame Bruce Campbell revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Campbell shared a statement and added that although his cancer is not curable, it is “treatable.” Without sharing much details about his health scare, the actor also said that he is stepping away from work during the treatment.

Advertisement

Bruce Campbell diagnosed with cancer The 67-year-old actor shared a note on X, which read, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that – I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too."

Bruce Campbell's upcoming project is Ernie & Emma, a road-trip comedy about a widowed pear salesman who sets out on a quest to scatter the ashes of his late wife. Campell stars as well as directs the film.

Ahead of its early screening in Portland, Campell shared, “The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall.”

Advertisement

“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy – or advice – I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b***h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!,” Campbell wrapped up with “Much love.”

Netizens react to Bruce Campbell's cancer post Reacting to his post, worried fans sent prayers and strength. One of them wrote in the comments, “You've given the horror world and beyond countless years of entertainment and pure joy (and fear lol) so the least we can do is have your back with full support and prayers. You got this. Do what you gotta do!”

Advertisement

“Cancer is evil. Bruce is the expert in fighting evil. We're all pulling for you,” added another.

One more said, “No fan will begrudge you missing those appearances, we want you around as long as possible to keep the groovy times coming. Please take care of yourself and accept all our good thoughts. It's our time to give back. Hail to the King!”

A different user commented, “You’ve played heroes for years, but your real courage is showing now. Stay strong, Bruce. So many of us are rooting for you and sending all our support.” “Dude, you are one of my biggest childhood heroes. I love you,” someone else said.

Who is Bruce Campbell Bruce Campbell is best known for his role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead horror series, beginning with Within the Woods (1979), followed by The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead II (1987). He also featured in several low-budget hits like Crimewave (1985), Maniac Cop (1988), Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat (1989), and Bubba Ho-Tep (2002).

Advertisement

Campbell is the executive producer on the upcoming film, Evil Dead Burn, scheduled to release in theatres in June.