FBI Season 8: Did Isobel survive after major brain bleeding? Here’s what happened in action-packed premiere

The highly anticipated Season 8 of FBI kicked off on Monday, October 13, with the premiere episode keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Amid the major expectations from the latest episodes, many of the fans are left wondering whether Isobel survived after she suffered a brain bleed in the finale of the last season or not.

In the final moments of FBI Season 7, the character of Isobel, played by Alana De La Garza, was scheduled to go under the knife after a fatal medical condition.

What does the FBI season 8 premiere bring to the table? The first episode of FBI season 8 sets the tone right for the whole season ahead by providing the viewers exactly what they expected. As for the episode, it begins with Isobel surviving her collapse. However, because she needed to go for a surgery, the character is left out of the case, while the rest of her team members handle the investigation.

Later in the episode, it is revealed that Isobel’s surgery was successful, and she is fine.

Elsewhere in the episode, a major character dies, leaving the fans heartbroken. Agent Dani Rhodes, portrayed by Emily Alabi, gets shot during an assignment. She gets hit by a bullet in her abdomen. The viewers learn in the end that Rhodes has succumbed to her injuries. This major move by the makers will have a lasting effect on the other characters, especially Scola.

Throughout the seasons, Scola and Rhodes have made a great pair, and hence the latter’s death will cause a ripple effect on the former.

According to TV Guide, the official synopsis for FBI Season 8 reads, “After a federal judge disappears, a routine investigation takes a dark turn as the team uncovers that the judge had been searching for his missing son on a secluded island on the city's edge, where authority has crumbled. Meanwhile, reality weighs heavy on Jubal as he takes on a new leadership role.”

FBI Season 8: Streaming details As for the FBI, the return of the show will fit right into the Monday night schedule on CBS. New episodes of the action-packed series will air on the network and simultaneously on Paramount+ Premium. For the non-premium subscribers, the episodes will be available to stream the next day.

Moreover, the viewers will witness Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, John Boyd, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and James Chen reprising their roles alongside Alana De La Garza and Emily Alabi.

The FBI Season 8 Episode 2, titled Captured, will air on CBS on October 20 at 9:00 PM ET.

