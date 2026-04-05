Finding Harry The Craft Behind the Magic release: When to watch the BTS of the new Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max

Finding Harry The Craft Behind the Magic release: The makers of the much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series have a sweet surprise for fans with the release of a behind-the-scenes documentary, titled Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic. Debuting soon on HBO and HBO Max, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic will give a sneak peek into the making of the TV show, hinting at what is coming, ahead of the season 1 release.

Finding Harry The Craft Behind the Magic: When to watch The new Harry Potter TV series is set to release on December 25, 2026, on Christmas. Ahead of its premiere, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic will be unveiled on April 5, 2026, in the UK/3 pm and ET/12 pm PT in the US. The BTS documentary will also air on HBO in the US at8 pm ET/PT on the same evening, as well as across selected regions.

Taking fans behind the camera and offering a glimpse into the iconic locations, starting from the Great Hall to Diagon Alley, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic will be narrated by Nick Frost.

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According to a report by Deadline, it will feature special interviews with members of the casting, production design, costume design, and creature effects teams. Key cast members of the show, including John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, are said to star in the documentary and opened up about their roles.

Harry Potter TV series trailer On 26 March, Warner Bros. Discovery dropped the title, first teaser, and release date of its much-awaited Harry Potter series. Based on author JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the title of the first season is similar to the first film's title outside the United States.

The two-minute-nine-second teaser shared a sneak peek of the lead characters, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Snape, and Hagrid. It shows Harry being bullied at school before discovering the magical world. In one moment, Hagrid tells Harry, "Your parents were the bravest, kindest people I've ever met ... they stood up for what they think is right. ... Next time I see you will be in Hogwarts." Ollivander also tells Harry, "Mr Potter, I think we can expect great things from you."

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Deadline reported that the trailer of Season 1 of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone garnered 277 million (non paid) views within its first 48 hours, becoming the most-watched trailerin HBO and HBO Max history.

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Meet Harry, Hermione and Ron Earlier, HBO had dropped the first look at Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin. He was seen wearing the Gryffindor cloak and heading toward a Quidditch pitch.

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Besides McLaughlin, the upcoming Harry Potter TV series also features a new cast, including Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. It has John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid, among others.

The TV show is written by Francesca Gardiner and directed by Mark Mylod. It will be streaming on HBO Max worldwide, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy.