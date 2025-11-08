Frankenstein X reviews: Netizens impressed with Jacob Elordi in Guillermo del Toro's film, calls it a 'masterpiece'

Frankenstein X reviews: Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's latest release, Frankenstein, is now streaming online. Adapted from the classic Mary Shelly novel, Frankenstein stars Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi and Christoph Waltz. Going by the early reviews, the gothic horror film has earned an overwhelmingly positive response from the viewers.

Advertisement

Frankenstein early reviews on Twitter Taking to X, formerly Twitter, many hailed Jacob Elordi's performance in the film.

Calling the film a ‘masterpiece’, a user wrote, “WHAT A MASTERPIECE! this new film shows frankenstein's more human side in a beautifully poetic way that visually it transported me to a gothic world, with a solid and emotionally compelling narrative, masterful performances and an ending that feels like a hug to the heart (sic).”

In another detailed review, someone hailed the makers for the film. The post read: “Just saw Frankenstein today. I mean I had hopes for this movie, but man, this was a dedication to the love of art of film itself. The beautiful portrayal of characters, the arc of Victor from being bright and lost to being visionary and then loosing it all again to insanity, Elizabeth steering the course of the plot, among others (sic).”

Advertisement

“Frankenstein X is Jacob Elordi's finest work” Talking about the lead role, the post also called it Jacob Elordi's finest work in his career.

“And Frankenstein, the character that was expected to show the least emotions was the purest and most emotional being. His journey of childlike wonder and faith, to his heartbreaking discovery of himself and then his disdain of his creator's hatred towards him with finally forgiving him and moving on to a life that he so dearly wants to end, Jacob Elordi's finest work up till now. Oscar Isaac and Christopher Waltz have been charismatic and charming in their entire presence. Mia Goth's portrayal was so subtle yet so deep.”

The film also received praise for its cinematography. “But the set designs, the cinematography, the lighting set the movie on a different platform altogether; this was a visual poetry, an ode to filmmaking itself.”

Advertisement

One more user wrote, “Just watched Frankenstein, ended up writing a review on letterboxd which I’ve never done (I did for Interstellar but just said “best film I’ve ever watched” and called it a day) but wow… WOW… I'm absolutely in love with this film.”

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Frankenstein had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30.

Advertisement

Watch trailer here: