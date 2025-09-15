From Adolescence to Severance, check out the FULL LIST of Emmy nominations ahead of TV's big night

The 2025 Emmy Awards season is officially underway, with nominations across television’s top honours unveiled ahead of the 77th annual ceremony on September 14.

Actors Harvey Guillén ('What We Do in the Shadows') and Brenda Song ('Running Point') announced the full list of nominees during a live-streamed presentation, building excitement for the upcoming ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Streaming live on Paramount+, this year’s show will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, best known for his observational humour and Netflix stand-up specials.

Dramas like ‘Severance’ and ‘The White Lotus’, comedies like ‘The Bear’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’, and limited series such as ‘Adolescence’ and ‘The Penguin’ are all in the spotlight this year, with ‘Adolescence’ leading several major categories.

Full List of Key Emmy Nominations for 2025 Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

(Additional categories including directing, writing, guest performances, and casting are available in the official Emmy release.)

When Will the Awards Stream? The 77th Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 14, at 5:00 p.m. PT (5:30 a.m. IST on September 15), live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. With standout contenders across comedy, drama, and limited series, this year promises a dynamic night of celebration for global television.

