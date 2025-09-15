From Adolescence to Severance, check out the FULL LIST of Emmy nominations ahead of TV's big night

The 2025 Emmy Awards season is officially underway, with nominations across television’s top honours unveiled ahead of the 77th annual ceremony on September 14.
Actors Harvey Guillén ('What We Do in the Shadows') and Brenda Song ('Running Point') announced the full list of nominees during a live-streamed presentation, building excitement for the upcoming ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Streaming live on Paramount+, this year’s show will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, best known for his observational humour and Netflix stand-up specials.
Dramas like ‘Severance’ and ‘The White Lotus’, comedies like ‘The Bear’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’, and limited series such as ‘Adolescence’ and ‘The Penguin’ are all in the spotlight this year, with ‘Adolescence’ leading several major categories.
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
(Additional categories including directing, writing, guest performances, and casting are available in the official Emmy release.)
The 77th Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 14, at 5:00 p.m. PT (5:30 a.m. IST on September 15), live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. With standout contenders across comedy, drama, and limited series, this year promises a dynamic night of celebration for global television.
The ceremony will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ (JioHotstar in India)