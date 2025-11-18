From ‘Alita’to ‘F1’ and ‘Star Wars’: Key sequel updates on three major franchises

Filmmaker James Cameron has offered a surprising update on Alita 2. Speaking with Empire, he confirmed that he and director Robert Rodriguez are getting serious about making the long-awaited sequel.

Advertisement

“I appreciate the loyalty of the Alita fans,” Cameron said, adding that he and Rodriguez have made a “blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie.”

He also revealed that they are “thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film,” though they would be satisfied with completing one strong sequel.

Cameron shared that progress is already happening behind the scenes. Once he finishes press duties for Avatar: Fire and Ash, he expects development to accelerate. He also mentioned that his recent move to Austin, Texas, just three miles from Rodriguez, will help them work more closely: “I think we’ll probably get more serious about that as soon as I wrap the mix here in a few weeks.”

Advertisement

The first Alita film earned more than $400 million worldwide, but its high production cost has made studios cautious. Still, Cameron’s comments offer fans the most encouraging update in years.

Not just Alita: Battle Angel, there are key updates regarding “F1” and “Star Wars” as well.

F1 director looks toward a possible next chapter Joseph Kosinski, whose racing drama F1, starring Brad Pitt, was a major global success, has also shared thoughts about a potential follow-up.

When asked by Variety, Kosinski said the team is already imagining where the story could go. “We’re dreaming up what the next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be, and for APXGP,” he revealed.

He added that because the reactions worldwide have been so strong, “it’s something that people want to see.”

Advertisement

While nothing is officially confirmed, Kosinski said he would “be happy to go back and do it” because making the first film was such an enjoyable experience.

John Boyega open to returning as Finn, but only in film At Liverpool Comic Con, actor John Boyega addressed fan questions about returning as Finn in future Star Wars projects. Boyega was clear that he is open to coming back, but under specific conditions.

“It has to be a movie and obviously a great script,” he said. Boyega also joked about his strong stance with co-star Oscar Isaac, adding, “Me and Oscar are very stubborn and we believe the bromance should only be on the big screen.”

Advertisement

As of now, Disney has no official plans for Finn or Poe Dameron to return. However, Boyega’s comments leave the possibility open if the right project comes along.

Also Read: Vince Gill to receive the 2025 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville

FAQs 1. Is Alita 2 officially happening? There is no official studio announcement yet, but James Cameron says he and Robert Rodriguez are actively developing the sequel and making real progress.

2. Will there be a sequel to Brad Pitt’s F1 movie? A sequel is not confirmed, but director Joseph Kosinski says the team is already imagining the next chapter and is open to returning due to strong global reactions.

Advertisement