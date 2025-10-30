From Beetlejuice to Halloweentown: Top 7 horror films to watch with kids on Halloween

Halloween is not just about skeletons, ghosts, and deadly costumes. One can spend time with their family and enjoy the holiday by staying at home, watching movies, and eating junk food. From Hotel Transylvania to Beetlejuice and Halloweentown, we're bringing you a list of movies that can be streamed on Halloween with the kids.

Halloweentown (Prime Video) This 1998 film is one of the Disney classics that brings the best of the horror world to the screen. The movie revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Marnie Piper, who follows his grandmother to Halloweentown to find out a secret that she and the family are hiding from him. The makers have made sure to involve several elements of magic, like the broomsticks, pumpkins, and more.

As for the cast members, the film includes Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag, and Kimberly J. Brown.

Beetlejuice (Netflix) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Prime Video) Beetlejuice brings horror and comedy to the table in equal parts. Directed by Tim Burton, this 1988 film features Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, among others. The film tells the tale of a dead couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who get trapped in their home as ghosts. After a new family comes in to live in the same house, the duo summon a freelance ghost, Beetlejuice, to scare the humans. However, what follows is pure chaos.

To follow this up, you can also watch its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), which takes place 24 years after the original film.

Hotel Transylvania (Prime Video) Often, the ghosts and monsters in a film are spooky. However, Hotel Transylvania brought out the goofy versions of the ugly-looking characters. The 2012 animated movie is about a Count Dracula, a loving dad, who also runs a hotel. He allows the ghostly guests to check in and spend a day of relaxation without any humans around. Things go south after a human enters the hotel premises and falls for Mavis. The movie stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez.

Casper (Disney+) Not all ghosts are scary; some also tend to be cute and friendly, like Casper. The 1995 release introduced its audience to a lonely spirit who wishes to have a friend. He lives in a mansion with a spooky environment, but does not intend to scare anyone. Hence, when the paranormal expert Dr. James Harvey comes over to talk to Casper, he befriends the former’s daughter, Kat, who also accompanies her father to the mansion. The movie stars Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, and Eric Idle.

Frankenweenie (Disney+) The Tim Burton film portrays a loving relationship between a boy and a dog. Released in 2012, this horror movie won’t scare, but will leave the audience weeping. The movie revolves around a young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, who, via his experiments, brings his pet dog, Sparky, back to life after it was killed in an accident. All’s going well until Vicktor’s friends also bring their dead pets back to life, and the town turns into chaos.

Nightbooks (Netflix) Based on the children’s book of the same name, Nightbooks is about Alex Mosher, who is into writing horror stories. He, however, gives up on it after overhearing his parents. Just as he is about to burn his Nightbook, he reaches a mysterious apartment that belongs to a witch. Things turn spooky and interesting after the ghost asks Alex to read her a horror story every night. The movie stars Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, and Krysten Ritter.

The Addams Family (Netflix) Post the popularity of Wednesday, everybody now knows the Addams family. However, the characters were introduced first in 1991. The Barry Sonnenfeld-directed movie revolves around a fraudulent man who comes and lives with the Addams. As the days go by, Morticia and Gomez become suspicious about him. Soon, the man brings a lawyer with him and tries to acquire the wealth of the family. However, the members stand in his way to protect the valuables that belong to them.

