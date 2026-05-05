From Beyonce's bedazzled ensemble to Katy Perry's robotic outfit: Check most-striking looks of Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026 saw attendance from several celebrities with their interpretation of this year's dress code, 'Fashion is Art'. From Beyonce to Katy Perry to Rihanna, check who wore the most striking outfits in NYC.

Sneha Biswas
Updated5 May 2026, 11:22 AM IST
From Beyonce to Katy Perry, check who wore what at Met Gala 2026.
From Beyonce to Katy Perry, check who wore what at Met Gala 2026.(AFP/AP)

Met Gala 2026 was full of A-listers from across the world who looked their best for fashion's biggest night. Following this year's 'Fashion is Art' dress code, celebrities proved why they belong on the red carpet with couture looks setting fashion trends. Their looks were no less than the Costume Institute’s “Costume Art” exhibit, as they adorned themselves with a remarkable interpretation of the theme.

Most striking looks of Met Gala 2026

The event saw attendance from celebrities like Heidi Klum, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Blake Lively, Cardi B, Simone Ashley, Jaafar Jackson, SZA, Connor Storie, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Chamberlain, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Lisa, Jennie, Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Serena Williams, Hailey Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kate Moss, Gracie Abrams and more. However, out of these, a few stood out from the crowd with their striking looks.

Also Read | Who is Sudha Reddy? Indian Billionaire in Kalamkari-inspired ensemble at Met

Beyonce

Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala in 10 years. She attended alongside Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy in a bejewelled look. She wore a custom Olivier Rousteing, featuring a gown with an embellished skeleton design, and a giant feathered cape.

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Beyonce arrives for the 2026 Met Gala.
(AFP)

Doechii

Doechii ditched the heels and went barefoot at the Met Gala in a burgundy Marc Jacobs outfit. She paired her barely-there outfit with a turban-like headpiece of the same colour.

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Doechii poses during the Met Gala,
(REUTERS)

Rihanna

Rihanna arrived late at the gala in a Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens. Her crinkled gown came encrusted with jewels and beads as she grabbed the limelight with A$AP Rocky.

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala.
(Getty Images via AFP)

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley arrived wearing nothing but silver chains. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star opted for a Stella McCartney dress, purely made of draped silver chains. She accessorised the bold look with diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings.

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Simone Ashley arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum broke the internet with her 'Statue of Liberty' look, as netizens called it. She came in a custom Mike Marino creation, looking like a real-life statue. Her look featured a statue-like sculpted finish, while her face was fully covered in a similar texture effect replicating marble.

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Heidi Klum poses during the Met Gala.
(REUTERS)
Also Read | Heidi Klum breaks the internet as living statue at Met Gala 2026

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner did it again in a Schiaparelli dress. Giving fluid, sculptural movement, almost as if it's slipping away on the red carpet, her dress featured a nude corset with faux nipples and a voluminous skirt. The highlight of her look was the bleached brows.

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Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2026 Met Gala.
(AFP)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry arrived in an incognito mode, wearing an astronaut-style mask. She wore a white, strapless Stella McCartney gown, which came with a matching long train and elbow-length gloves. Her gloves also included a sixth finger, referring to her deepfake AI images.

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Katy Perry for the 2026 Met Gala.
(AFP)

Cardi B

Cardi gained mixed reactions for showing up in a sheer black lace outfit with colours like lavender and peach peaking through the fabric. Her ensemble featured massive sleeves.

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Cardi B at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Costume Art exhibition on Monday.
(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lisa

BLACKPINK's Lisa grabbed attention in an angelic Robert Wun custom gown. Her outfit featured 66,960 Swarovski crystals embroidered throughout with a veil. The sculptural arms above her head added "the bride lifting up her own veil" effect, as per the designer.

View full Image
Lisa for the 2026 Met Gala.
(AFP)

Reportedly, the look took nearly 3,000 hours to finish.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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