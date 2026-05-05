From Beyonce's bedazzled ensemble to Katy Perry's robotic outfit: Check most-striking looks of Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026 was full of A-listers from across the world who looked their best for fashion's biggest night. Following this year's 'Fashion is Art' dress code, celebrities proved why they belong on the red carpet with couture looks setting fashion trends. Their looks were no less than the Costume Institute’s “Costume Art” exhibit, as they adorned themselves with a remarkable interpretation of the theme.

Most striking looks of Met Gala 2026 The event saw attendance from celebrities like Heidi Klum, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Blake Lively, Cardi B, Simone Ashley, Jaafar Jackson, SZA, Connor Storie, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Chamberlain, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Lisa, Jennie, Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Serena Williams, Hailey Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kate Moss, Gracie Abrams and more. However, out of these, a few stood out from the crowd with their striking looks.

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Beyonce Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala in 10 years. She attended alongside Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy in a bejewelled look. She wore a custom Olivier Rousteing, featuring a gown with an embellished skeleton design, and a giant feathered cape.

Beyonce arrives for the 2026 Met Gala.

Doechii Doechii ditched the heels and went barefoot at the Met Gala in a burgundy Marc Jacobs outfit. She paired her barely-there outfit with a turban-like headpiece of the same colour.

Doechii poses during the Met Gala,

Rihanna Rihanna arrived late at the gala in a Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens. Her crinkled gown came encrusted with jewels and beads as she grabbed the limelight with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala.

Simone Ashley Simone Ashley arrived wearing nothing but silver chains. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star opted for a Stella McCartney dress, purely made of draped silver chains. She accessorised the bold look with diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Simone Ashley arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum broke the internet with her 'Statue of Liberty' look, as netizens called it. She came in a custom Mike Marino creation, looking like a real-life statue. Her look featured a statue-like sculpted finish, while her face was fully covered in a similar texture effect replicating marble.

Heidi Klum poses during the Met Gala.

Also Read | Heidi Klum breaks the internet as living statue at Met Gala 2026

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner did it again in a Schiaparelli dress. Giving fluid, sculptural movement, almost as if it's slipping away on the red carpet, her dress featured a nude corset with faux nipples and a voluminous skirt. The highlight of her look was the bleached brows.

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2026 Met Gala.

Katy Perry Katy Perry arrived in an incognito mode, wearing an astronaut-style mask. She wore a white, strapless Stella McCartney gown, which came with a matching long train and elbow-length gloves. Her gloves also included a sixth finger, referring to her deepfake AI images.

Katy Perry for the 2026 Met Gala.

Cardi B Cardi gained mixed reactions for showing up in a sheer black lace outfit with colours like lavender and peach peaking through the fabric. Her ensemble featured massive sleeves.

Cardi B at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Costume Art exhibition on Monday.

Lisa BLACKPINK's Lisa grabbed attention in an angelic Robert Wun custom gown. Her outfit featured 66,960 Swarovski crystals embroidered throughout with a veil. The sculptural arms above her head added "the bride lifting up her own veil" effect, as per the designer.

Lisa for the 2026 Met Gala.

Reportedly, the look took nearly 3,000 hours to finish.

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