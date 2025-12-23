From Joker to Jazz: Lady Gaga's Harlequin Live concert film to hit YouTube on Christmas Eve

Lady Gaga has a Christmas present for her "Little Monsters" — the singer has announced that she will release her concert film “Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only” this Christmas Eve.

This comes after over a year of the soundtrack album of the same name.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote: "Happy holidays to you and yours."

Harlequin Live: Release date Lady Gaga's Harlequin Live: One Night Only will be released on YouTube on December 24 at 4:00 PM PT.

In India, the concert film will release at 5:30 AM on December 25.

Sharing the news, Gaga wrote: “Happy holidays to you and yours 🎄🛟🎁 ‘Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only’ Coming Xmas Eve @ 4pm PT on my YouTube channel.”

The movie was recorded on 30 September 2024 at the Belasco Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, according to ABC News. She was reportedly performing the show for a small group of fans at the time.

Which songs will feature in the concert film? According to ABC News, citing a press release, Lady Gaga has performed her Harlequin album in its entirety in the concert film. The 2024 album was inspired by her work on “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Harlequin features Gaga performing standards from the Great American Songbook in her own style, including Frank Sinatra's “That's Life” and “I've Got The World on a String,” Judy Garland's “Get Happy” and more.

Harlequin: ‘Rebellious project’ fit for Christmas In a Q&A about the upcoming movie, Lady Gaga was asked why she was releasing Harlequin on Christmas Eve. “I'm feeling like: Why not?” she replied, according to a report from Variety.

“We have this thing that’s so special to us, so we’re just really happy to share it with the fans,” she said, while calling Harlequin a “rebellious project”. “And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

Lady Gaga describes Harlequin as a love letter According to ABC News, citing a press release for Harlequin Live – One Night Only, the singer said that the album serves as a “singular love letter from Gaga to music lovers around the world – drawing from the American jazz canon while weaving in modern and pop sensibilities through fresh arrangements.”

She said that for her, the project is a really special way to give her fans some insight into who she wants to become as a jazz musician. “This will not be my last jazz record. So it’s just exciting to keep going,” said Gaga during her Q&A at the Grammy Museum, according to Variety.

“And I do feel no matter where music takes me, it’s the one thing that’s pretty insatiable in me — it will never be enough,” she added. “Because even when I’m in my nineties, I will never have gone through every genre and figured it all out.”

Grammy for Harlequin? Lady Gaga's “Harlequin” has been nominated for Best Traditional Pop Album at the 68th Grammy Awards.

For “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance Pop.

Her album for MAYHEM, has been nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal.