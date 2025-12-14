Christmas films of 2025: A Very Jonas Christmas Movie to Goodbye June, biggest films on offer

The Christmas film season arrives the same way every year. Quietly at first, and then all at once. By December, streaming platforms and TV schedules are crowded with new festive releases. The 2025 lineup of Christmas films offers a little of everything, including good music, romances, formula TV movies and one emotionally heavy project.

Here is how the year’s biggest new Christmas films compare:

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Where to watch: Disney+

One of the year’s most visible festive releases, this Jonas Brothers vehicle leans fully into self-awareness. The trio play themselves, stranded in the UK after a world tour and racing to get home for Christmas. Their journey is complicated by an evil, singing Santa who insists they must “rediscover their brotherly magic” before they can leave.

Tinsel Town Where to watch: Sky Cinema / NOW

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Brad Mack, a washed-up Hollywood action hero tricked into thinking he has landed a serious theatre role in England. Instead, he finds himself cast as Buttons in a pantomime. Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Meera Syal, Jason Manford, Asim Chaudhry, Lucien Laviscount, Katherine Ryan and Danny Dyer are part of the cast.

Christmas Karma Where to watch: In cinemas; digital from December 15

A modern, British-Indian spin on A Christmas Carol, directed by Gurinder Chadha. Kunal Nayyar plays Mr Sood, visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, portrayed by Hugh Bonneville, Billy Porter and Boy George. The concept promises freshness, but the execution struggles. Nayyar lacks the force needed to anchor the story, leaving the familiar beats feeling underpowered despite strong supporting performances, a BBC report said.

Stuffed Where to watch: BBC One / iPlayer

This 60-minute festive comedy-drama stars Guz Khan as a man who insists he does not “do Christmas” until a bonus at work convinces him otherwise. The problem arises quickly: an £8,000 bonus should have been £800. It is warm, lightly amusing and good for a festive season watch.

Finding Father Christmas Where to watch: Channel 4

Sixteen-year-old Chris refuses to stop believing in Father Christmas and sets out to prove his existence, aided by appearances from Stephen Fry, Hannah Fry, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Jason Fox. It keeps expectations modest and benefits from that restraint. Gentle, sincere and well-suited to Christmas Eve viewing.

Oh. What. Fun. Where to watch: Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer leads a star-heavy ensemble as the matriarch of a fractured family forced back together for the holidays. The script nods openly to festive classics before attempting its own spin on them. The film takes time to find momentum and never quite escapes the shadow of better predecessors, the BBC reported.

A Scottish Christmas Secret Where to watch: Channel 5 / Paramount+

Caprice Bourret stars as an American publisher who travels to the Scottish Highlands, encounters romance, untangles a family mystery and saves a castle. For viewers who enjoy festive TV movies, it delivers exactly what is promised.

Goodbye June Where to watch: Netflix

Kate Winslet’s directorial debut closes the season on a very different note. Dame Helen Mirren plays a woman with cancer facing the possibility she may not reach Christmas, surrounded by family played by Toni Collette, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough and Johnny Flynn.

FAQs Who is the director of Goodbye June? The movie is Kate Winslet’s directorial debut.

Where can I watch Oh. What. Fun.? The movie is available on Prime Video.