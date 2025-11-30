From Merv to A Very Jonas Christmas Movie: New Christmas movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Christmas is around the corner. People around the world are busy making preparations for the annual festival. As we inch closer to the day of cakes, decorations, and togetherness, here is a look at new Christmas movies this year, per Deadline.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which arrived on Netflix on November 12, is about a separated couple celebrating Christmas for the last time before their divorce. Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fode, Wilder Hudson, Emily Hall, and Melissa Joan Hart star in the leading roles.

Champagne Problems Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Champagne Problems follows the story of Sydney Price, who falls in love with Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka) during her business-related travel to France.

Champagne Problems premiered on Netflix on November 19 and stars Thibault de Montalembert, Sean Amsing, Flula Borg, Astrid Whettnal, Xavier Samuel and Mitchell Mullen, among others.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on November 14. Billie Lourd, Chloe Bennet, Laverne Cox, Andrew Barth Feldman, Jesse Tyler, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, Randall Park, Frankie Jonas, Will Ferrell, and KJ Apa are also in this Christmas musical comedy film by Jessica Yu.

Merv Merv, which will premiere on Netflix on December 10, is about an estranged couple who learns their dog is down in the dumps following their break-up. The couple rediscover their spark after they take their dog on a vacation to Florida to lift his spirits. Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox star in the leading roles.

Oh. What. Fun. Michael Showalter’s Oh. What. Fun. will remind you of the Home Alone franchise. The movie takes an interesting turn when Claire Clauster’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) family leaves her at home for an outing, leading her to an adventure of her own.

Eva Longoria, Felicity Jones, Dominic Sessa, Denis Leary, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maude Apatow, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Jason Schwartzman, and Joan Chen also star in Oh. What. Fun, which will be released on December 3 on Prime Video.

