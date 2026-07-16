From six bedrooms to eight bathrooms, step inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Miami mansion sold for $55 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to hit headlines from behind the bars! According to multiple US news outlets, the rapper who is currently serving his four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related charges, sold his mansion in Miami for $55 million.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami mansion According to E! News, it is a 7,988-square-foot waterfront mansion. It comes with six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It is said to be located Combs' other Miami property, which was raided by federal agents in March 2024 as a part of the investigation in the alleged sex trafficking and racketeering case.

According to court documents unsealed after Combs' arrest in September 2024, investigators seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from the property, added E! News. Besides these items, prosecutors added that other "various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics" were also recovered.

Also Read | New claims against Sean Diddy Combs allege sexual assault of minor

What happened to Sean "Diddy" Combs For the unversed, Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A federal indictment alleged that Combs distributed controlled substances to victims during the so-called "Freak Offs" to keep them "obedient and compliant", reported the portal. Prosecutors further said that he sometimes recorded victims engaging in sexual acts with commercial sex workers and retained the videos without their consent.

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial During Combs' infamous 2025 trial, his ex Cassie Ventura testified against him. She said that she was coerced into participating in "hundreds" of freak-off parties during their on-and-off relationship which last for 11 years. She reportedly accused the Bad Boy Records mogul of filming the acts as well, alleging that it was used to blackmail against her.

Later, Combs was found guilty two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges.

The Manhattan federal court sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in jail. He was also ordered to participate in substance abuse and mental health programs.

He was also fined $500,000.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing the case, had sent a strong message with the verdict of the case to "abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” as per the New York Times.

At his sentencing last year, the Grammy winner apologised to Ventura with whom he broke up with in 2018. "My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick. I was sick, sick from the drugs, I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help, and I cannot make no excuse," he said, adding, “I am not this larger than life person—I am just a human being, I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess and lost in my ego.”