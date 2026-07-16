From six bedrooms to eight bathrooms, step inside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Miami mansion sold for $55 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to hit headlines from behind the bars! According to multiple US news outlets, the rapper who is currently serving his four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related charges, sold his mansion in Miami for $55 million.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami mansion According to E! News, it is a 7,988-square-foot waterfront mansion. It comes with six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It is said to be located Combs' other Miami property, which was raided by federal agents in March 2024 as a part of the investigation in the alleged sex trafficking and racketeering case.

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According to court documents unsealed after Combs' arrest in September 2024, investigators seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from the property, added E! News. Besides these items, prosecutors added that other "various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics" were also recovered.

Also Read | New claims against Sean Diddy Combs allege sexual assault of minor

What happened to Sean "Diddy" Combs For the unversed, Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A federal indictment alleged that Combs distributed controlled substances to victims during the so-called "Freak Offs" to keep them "obedient and compliant", reported the portal. Prosecutors further said that he sometimes recorded victims engaging in sexual acts with commercial sex workers and retained the videos without their consent.

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial During Combs' infamous 2025 trial, his ex Cassie Ventura testified against him. She said that she was coerced into participating in "hundreds" of freak-off parties during their on-and-off relationship which last for 11 years. She reportedly accused the Bad Boy Records mogul of filming the acts as well, alleging that it was used to blackmail against her.

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Later, Combs was found guilty two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges.

The Manhattan federal court sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in jail. He was also ordered to participate in substance abuse and mental health programs.

He was also fined $500,000.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing the case, had sent a strong message with the verdict of the case to "abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” as per the New York Times.

At his sentencing last year, the Grammy winner apologised to Ventura with whom he broke up with in 2018. "My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick. I was sick, sick from the drugs, I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help, and I cannot make no excuse," he said, adding, “I am not this larger than life person—I am just a human being, I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess and lost in my ego.”

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Sean "Diddy" Combs jail time Combs was initially sentenced to 50 months in prison. However, his release date has since been move up on a lot of occasion. Now, he is set for a release on May 8, 2028, as per Page Six.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.