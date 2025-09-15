Full list of Emmy Awards 2025 winners as Severance and The Studio dominate nominations

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Among the first winners of the evening were Seth Rogen, Jean Smart and Katherine LaNasa, while Severance stars Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower also picked up early trophies.
Severance leads this year’s pack with the most nominations overall, while Apple TV boasts the top two contenders — Severance and The Studio.
The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Viewers can watch the Emmys live on CBS. The broadcast is also available to stream live for Paramount with Showtime subscribers, while regular Paramount users will have access starting Monday through 21 September.
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara. The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
