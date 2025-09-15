Full list of Emmy Awards 2025 winners as Severance and The Studio dominate nominations

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Among the first winners of the evening were Seth Rogen, Jean Smart and Katherine LaNasa, while Severance stars Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower also picked up early trophies.

Severance leads this year’s pack with the most nominations overall, while Apple TV boasts the top two contenders — Severance and The Studio.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Viewers can watch the Emmys live on CBS. The broadcast is also available to stream live for Paramount with Showtime subscribers, while regular Paramount users will have access starting Monday through 21 September.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara. The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Directing for a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Directing for a Drama Series Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses