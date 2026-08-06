Game of Thrones author George RR Martin reveals he battled depression, sadness: ‘I have lost friends…’

George RR Martin, the author of the hit Game of Thrones book series, opened up about his mental health and revealed that he has been struggling with sadness and depression. He shared that he’s pulled back from updating fans via his blog as 'so much has been' going on in his life.

Game of Thrones author on mental health Opening up about himself, Martin took to his blog this week, titled "Better Late Than Never." He wrote, "So much has been happening, it’s been overwhelming. Some great things, exciting things. Dreams coming true. But there have been nightmares too. I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression.”

This was the first time that George RR Martin shared an update on his blog since February 19. In the latest post, he also thanked his "great staff of assistants" who supported him, preventing him from "falling further and further behind."

Backlash from fans In the past, the author has been criticised by readers over the delay in the publication of the sixth Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter. Responding to it, Martin had written in May 2025 that he “ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ decades ago. I don’t give a s--- about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money.”

In his new post, he talked about growing old and added, "The worst may be yet to come. I turned seventy-seven last September, and I tell you, getting old is no fun.”