Game of Thrones author George RR Martin reveals he battled depression, sadness: ‘I have lost friends…’

George RR Martin, the author of the hit Game of Thrones book series, opened up about his mental health and revealed that he has been struggling with sadness and depression. He shared that he’s pulled back from updating fans via his blog as 'so much has been' going on in his life.

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Game of Thrones author on mental health Opening up about himself, Martin took to his blog this week, titled "Better Late Than Never." He wrote, "So much has been happening, it’s been overwhelming. Some great things, exciting things. Dreams coming true. But there have been nightmares too. I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression.”

This was the first time that George RR Martin shared an update on his blog since February 19. In the latest post, he also thanked his "great staff of assistants" who supported him, preventing him from "falling further and further behind."

Backlash from fans In the past, the author has been criticised by readers over the delay in the publication of the sixth Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter. Responding to it, Martin had written in May 2025 that he “ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ decades ago. I don’t give a s--- about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money.”

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In his new post, he talked about growing old and added, "The worst may be yet to come. I turned seventy-seven last September, and I tell you, getting old is no fun.”

He also shared with fans that the combination of age and depression could mean that his “posts are likely to [be] short and rushed” going forward, as his “minions” may help him more.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.