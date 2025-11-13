Glen Powell channels his inner Christopher Walken ahead of Saturday Night Live hosting debut

Glen Powell is bringing both charm and chaos to Studio 8H. Ahead of his Saturday Night Live debut, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Twisters’ star has released a hilarious promo video — one that pays homage to Christopher Walken’s iconic dance performance in Fatboy Slim’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ music video.

Glen Powell set to host SNL this weekend The short clip opens with a radio announcement declaring “big news out of New York” — that Powell will host the next episode of SNL.

The camera then pans to the actor sitting in thought for a moment before he bursts into an elaborate solo dance routine to Baptiste Thiry’s Action Call. From hopping across seats to gliding on a moving dolly platform, Powell fully commits to the bit, blending suave moves with tongue-in-cheek energy that perfectly channels Walken’s eccentric flair.

Watch Glen's dramatic video here:

But just as the performance reaches its peak, the stunt takes a comic turn — Powell attempts a forward flip as he steps onto the stage, only to lose balance and comically “break his neck.”

In classic SNL fashion, the scene ends with him being wheeled away on a stretcher by an EMT as he sternly warns cast members Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes, “Don’t. Tell. Lorne.”

Watch the actual video of Christopher Walken that inspired this video:

When will Glen host SNL? The upcoming November 15th episode marks Powell’s first time hosting NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show, with British singer Olivia Dean set to make her musical guest debut. He follows comedian and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, who fronted the November 8 episode.

Glen Powell's work front On the work front, Powell is currently enjoying a strong run in Hollywood. He stars in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’, hitting cinemas on November 14, where he plays Ben Richards — an ordinary man forced to rebel against a dystopian media empire.

He was last seen in Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’, portraying a former college quarterback who disguises himself as a walk-on player for a struggling football team.