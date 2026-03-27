Glen Powell joins Super Mario Galaxy Movie as Fox McCloud, internet calls it ‘perfect casting’

Hollywood star Glen Powell is officially joining the expanding Nintendo cinematic universe. The actor will lend his voice to Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, marking a major crossover moment that has already generated excitement among fans.

Powell announced the news through a video on Instagram, confirming his involvement in the upcoming animated feature. Known for his roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick and more recent releases such as Running Man, Powell’s casting adds another high-profile name to an already star-studded lineup.

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A surprise Nintendo crossover Fox McCloud, a central character from Nintendo’s Star Fox franchise, is a skilled space pilot—a role that interestingly aligns with Powell’s aviation-themed breakout in Top Gun: Maverick. His inclusion in the Mario universe came as a surprise, although attentive fans had already spotted hints of the character in a recently released trailer.

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Fox is also widely recognised as a staple character in Super Smash Bros., where he appears alongside iconic figures like Mario, Luigi and Donkey Kong. His addition signals a broader attempt by Nintendo to interlink its various franchises on the big screen.

Star-studded voice cast The sequel brings back familiar voices, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day reprising their roles as Mario and Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Princess Peach, while Jack Black once again voices Bowser. Keegan-Michael Key is also back as Toad.

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The new instalment expands the universe further with additions like Donald Glover as Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

The growing ensemble suggests that the film is leaning heavily into crossover storytelling, bringing together characters from across Nintendo’s ecosystem.

More Easter eggs for fans Fox McCloud is not the only crossover element teased so far. Earlier glimpses from the film included appearances by characters linked to the Pikmin franchise, as well as R.O.B., a classic Nintendo accessory that later became a playable character in Super Smash Bros.

This layered approach indicates that the film may be building toward a larger interconnected narrative—something akin to cinematic universes seen in Hollywood franchises.

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Internet reacts: ‘Perfect casting’ Following Powell’s announcement, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans.

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One user wrote, “This genuinely might be the most creative cast announcement ever, count me in.”

Another commented, “Our childhood is coming back to life!”

A third user praised the film’s promotional strategy, saying, “Marketing team needs a raise!”

Others focused on the casting itself, with one fan writing, “You as Fox is the perfect casting!”