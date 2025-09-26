Glen Powell reveals what he wants to see in Chad Powers Season 2, and it involves a major celebrity cameo

Hulu’s new football comedy Chad Powers has not even premiered yet, but Glen Powell already has his eyes on a big-name guest star for a potential second-season cameo: Taylor Swift.

Powell, who leads the series as Russ Holliday, a disgraced quarterback turned undercover walk-on player, brought up the idea while speaking at a panel this week. “You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos,” Powell said in an interview with Variety. “T-Swift comin’ in hot.”

Perry Mattfield joins in on Taylor Swift cameo possibility During the conversation with Variety, co-star Perry Mattfield fanned the flames as well, saying she hopes Taylor Swift takes notice because of her connection to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. “I’m working my way to her,” Mattfield joked. “I’m hoping because of Travis, she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Whether or not Swift ever turns up in Georgia to shoot, the comment gave the crowd a glimpse at the playful tone behind Chad Powers.

The show’s inspiration The series follows Holliday, once a rising star in college football before blowing it all in a championship game. Haunted by that humiliation, he reinvents himself as “Chad Powers,” hoping to sneak back into the game and redeem his career.

The concept for Chad Powers came from Eli Manning’s viral ESPN+ video, where he went undercover at Penn State’s walk-on tryouts disguised as “Chad Powers.” Powell and writer Michael Waldron took that bit and spun it into a scripted comedy series.

The cast of Chad Powers Actor Quentin Blair, who plays Coach Byrd, said Powell wanted to capture the mix of grit and absurdity that defines sports movies. “Some of my favorite movies are always sports movies,” Blair said. “They have heart, they have comedy, they have pain, loss, and suffering. This creation of the character was a mix of all these coaches that I had loved in the past.”

Powell praised the ensemble cast for grounding the absurd premise. “The only way this show works is that every single cast member has to be grounded in reality,” he told Variety. “If anybody is tonally off, it just all falls apart.”

Hulu will drop the first two episodes of Chad Powers on September 30, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

FAQs What is Chad Powers about? The Hulu series follows Russ Holliday, a disgraced former quarterback who reinvents himself as a walk-on player “Chad Powers” in a bid to revive his career.

When does Chad Powers premiere? The first two episodes drop on September 30, 2025, with new episodes released weekly on Hulu.

Who created Chad Powers? The series was created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, inspired by Eli Manning’s viral ESPN+ segment.

Who stars in Chad Powers? Glen Powell leads the cast as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers. Perry Mattfield, Quentin Blair, and others round out the ensemble.