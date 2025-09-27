Subscribe

Glen Powell says a cancelled actor asked for a photo and it got awkward: ‘His face is toxic’

Glen Powell recounted an awkward encounter with a recently cancelled Hollywood actor on Jake Shane’s ‘Therapuss’ podcast. Asked for a photo, Powell realised it was a bad idea, reflecting on celebrity reputations in Hollywood.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published27 Sep 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Glen Powell recently talked about the cancel culture.
Glen Powell recently talked about the cancel culture.

Actor Glen Powell has recounted an uncomfortable encounter with a recently cancelled Hollywood figure during a party, reflecting on the complicated dynamics of celebrity culture in the age of social media.

Advertisement

Glen Powell recalls awkward Hollywood party encounter with cancelled actor

Glen Powell, who appeared on Jake Shane’s ‘Therapuss’ podcast, spoke candidly about the experience without revealing the identity of the actor.

“I was at a party and there was somebody [there] that had basically been on the ropes in terms of sort of getting canceled,” Powell explained. “It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s like cameras and press and all that stuff. This person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan.’ And then a photographer said, ‘Hey, can we take a picture of you guys.’”

Advertisement
Also Read | Glen Powell says stunts in The Running Man 'really worries my mom'

Powell described the tension he felt when asked to pose for a photograph. “This person was recently canceled and it was not good,” he continued. “I was a fan of their work, but not a fan of their choices. So I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly — I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.’ He clearly clocked that I was like, ‘Oh, this is probably not a good idea.’ And I realized that this guy, his face is toxic. Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.”

Advertisement

Glen's work front

Powell’s anecdote comes as he promotes his Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’ and the upcoming Paramount action film ‘The Running Man’.

Also Read | Paramount Skydance plans cash bid for Warner Bros Discovery, including HBO, CNN

The actor’s reflections highlight the difficult terrain celebrities navigate when interacting with peers whose reputations have been affected by controversy or cancellation.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsHollywoodGlen Powell says a cancelled actor asked for a photo and it got awkward: ‘His face is toxic’
Read Next Story