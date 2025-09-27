Glen Powell says a cancelled actor asked for a photo and it got awkward: ‘His face is toxic’

Actor Glen Powell has recounted an uncomfortable encounter with a recently cancelled Hollywood figure during a party, reflecting on the complicated dynamics of celebrity culture in the age of social media.

Advertisement

Glen Powell recalls awkward Hollywood party encounter with cancelled actor Glen Powell, who appeared on Jake Shane’s ‘Therapuss’ podcast, spoke candidly about the experience without revealing the identity of the actor.

“I was at a party and there was somebody [there] that had basically been on the ropes in terms of sort of getting canceled,” Powell explained. “It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s like cameras and press and all that stuff. This person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan.’ And then a photographer said, ‘Hey, can we take a picture of you guys.’”

Advertisement

Powell described the tension he felt when asked to pose for a photograph. “This person was recently canceled and it was not good,” he continued. “I was a fan of their work, but not a fan of their choices. So I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly — I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.’ He clearly clocked that I was like, ‘Oh, this is probably not a good idea.’ And I realized that this guy, his face is toxic. Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.”

Advertisement

Glen's work front Powell’s anecdote comes as he promotes his Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’ and the upcoming Paramount action film ‘The Running Man’.