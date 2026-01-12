Golden Globe 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins for One Battle After Another

This year's nominations are led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which garnered nine nods, including major categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Chase Infiniti), and Best Director. On the other hand, The White Lotus emerged as the front-runner in television with six nominations. While Sentimental Value secured eight nominations across categories, Sinners bagged seven. The British series Adolescence clinched five nods, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance got four nominations each.