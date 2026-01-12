Golden Globe 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins for One Battle After Another

Golden Globe Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Hollywood's biggest night, the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards 2026, has now begun. The star-studded award show saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Glen Powell, among others, on the red carpet.
This year's nominations are led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which garnered nine nods, including major categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Chase Infiniti), and Best Director. On the other hand, The White Lotus emerged as the front-runner in television with six nominations. While Sentimental Value secured eight nominations across categories, Sinners bagged seven. The British series Adolescence clinched five nods, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance got four nominations each.
The Golden Globe Awards main ceremony kicked off at 5 pm PT, 8 pm ET on January 11 (6.30 am IST on Monday, January 12). It is being hosted by Nikki Glaser.
The Golden Globes ceremony is streaming online on JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play. Check out the winners here:
- FILM -
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"It Was Just An Accident"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Blue Moon"
"Bugonia"
"Marty Supreme"
"No Other Choice"
"Nouvelle Vague"
"One Battle After Another"
Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"
Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"
Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Die, My Love"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"
Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"
Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"
Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Lee Byung-hun, "No Other Choice"
Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"
Stellan Skarsgard, "Sentimental Value"- WINNER
Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"- WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Guillermo Del Toro, "Frankenstein"
Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just An Accident"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"
"It Was Just An Accident"
"No Other Choice"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sirat"
"The Voice of Hind Rajab"
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning"
"Sinners"
"Weapons"
"Wicked: For Good"
"Zootopia 2"
"Arco"
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Little Amelie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
- TELEVISION -
"The Diplomat"
"The Pitt"
"Pluribus"
"Severance"
"Slow Horses"
"The White Lotus"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Diego Luna, "Andor"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"- WINNER
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Helen Mirren, "Mobland"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Studio"
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"- WINNER
"Adolescence"
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Black Mirror"
"Dying for Sex"
"The Girlfriend"
Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"
Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Jude Law, "Black Rabbit"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
