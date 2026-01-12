Subscribe

Golden Globe 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins for One Battle After Another

Golden Globe Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards 2026 is streaming live on JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play. Check winners, nominations, highlights and more here.

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Jan 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Golden Globe Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for One Battle After Another.
Golden Globe Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for One Battle After Another.(X/ YouTube)

Golden Globe Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Hollywood's biggest night, the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards 2026, has now begun. The star-studded award show saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Glen Powell, among others, on the red carpet.

This year's nominations are led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which garnered nine nods, including major categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Chase Infiniti), and Best Director. On the other hand, The White Lotus emerged as the front-runner in television with six nominations. While Sentimental Value secured eight nominations across categories, Sinners bagged seven. The British series Adolescence clinched five nods, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance got four nominations each.

Advertisement

Where to watch Golden Globe Awards 2026

The Golden Globe Awards main ceremony kicked off at 5 pm PT, 8 pm ET on January 11 (6.30 am IST on Monday, January 12). It is being hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The Golden Globes ceremony is streaming online on JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play. Check out the winners here:

Golden Globe Awards 2026 full winners list in major categories

- FILM -

Best film, drama

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"It Was Just An Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best film, musical or comedy

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

"One Battle After Another"

Best male actor, drama

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

Best female actor, drama

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die, My Love"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"

Best male actor, musical or comedy

Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Lee Byung-hun, "No Other Choice"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

Best female actor, musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"

Advertisement

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Sentimental Value"- WINNER

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"- WINNER

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Guillermo Del Toro, "Frankenstein"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just An Accident"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

Best non-English language film

"It Was Just An Accident"

"No Other Choice"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirat"

Advertisement

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best cinematic and box office achievement

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning"

"Sinners"

"Weapons"

"Wicked: For Good"

"Zootopia 2"

Best animated feature

"Arco"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle"

"Elio"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amelie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series

"The Diplomat"

"The Pitt"

"Pluribus"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Best male actor, drama

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"- WINNER

Best female actor, drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Helen Mirren, "Mobland"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Advertisement

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Best musical or comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Studio"

Best male actor, musical or comedy

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best female actor, musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"- WINNER

Best limited series or TV movie

"Adolescence"

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

Advertisement

"The Girlfriend"

Best male actor, limited series or TV movie

Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"

Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Jude Law, "Black Rabbit"

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"

Best female actor, limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsHollywoodGolden Globe 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Teyana Taylor wins for One Battle After Another
Read Next Story