Golden Globes 2026: Why Jacob Elordi’s near-silent Creature is standing out in a crowded Best Supporting Actor race

As awards season intensifies, online discussion has increasingly turned towards Jacob Elordi’s performance in ‘Frankenstein’, with many social media users predicting he could emerge as the surprise winner in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Across platforms, fans and film commentators are pointing to a mix of critical praise, industry momentum and the impact of his transformation in the role.

Why does social media think Jacob Elordi will win Best Supporting Actor? Much of the speculation centres on the strong reaction to Elordi’s portrayal of the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Viewers and critics alike have highlighted the emotional depth of his performance, as well as the physical transformation involved, which included heavy prosthetics and an immersive approach to the character.

Many online posts describe the role as a turning point in his career, moving him decisively beyond the youthful parts that first made him famous.

Another key reason for the buzz is Elordi’s success earlier in the awards season. His recent wins and nominations have given his campaign visible momentum, which fans often treat as an indicator of how major ceremonies might unfold. On social media, users frequently point to these early accolades as proof that his performance is resonating within the industry.

While one person wrote on X, “locking in bcs jacob elordi is gonna take that win at golden globes (sic),” another person commented, “jacob elordi… golden globe winner… i can see the future and it’s bright (sic).”

Jacob Elordi’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actor race places him alongside a strong slate of contenders, including Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly) and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), all of whom have been recognised for powerful work in varied roles this awards season.

What distinguishes Elordi’s performance in Frankenstein is the emotional weight he brings to the Creature, a character that speaks sparingly yet conveys profound feeling through physicality and expression rather than dialogue. In Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation, Elordi’s portrayal charts the Creature’s evolution from innocent curiosity to tragic rejection, a transformation that required extensive prosthetics and a deeply immersive approach.

Critics and audiences have noted that, despite the limited spoken lines, Elordi captures an extraordinary range of emotion through body language, presence and nuance, helping his performance stand out in a competitive field and contributing to his growing awards momentum.

The high profile of Frankenstein itself has also helped keep his name at the centre of the conversation. The film’s wide release and sustained media coverage have ensured that clips, interviews and reviews continue to circulate, reinforcing the impact of his role.

Some commentators also suggest that a crowded supporting actor field could split votes among more established contenders, potentially opening a path for Elordi.