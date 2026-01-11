Golden Globes Awards 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch, host, presenters, nominations, and key details

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards light up Hollywood on 11 January, 2026, bringing together the brightest names in film, television, and now even podcasts for a night of celebration and glamour.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, this year's ceremony honours the most outstanding achievements of 2025, with Nikki Glaser returning as host following her well-received performance in the 2025 Golden Globes.

Audiences around the world will be tuning in to see the eagerly acticipated winners in cetegories ranging from Best Motion Picture to Best Television Series, alongside the inaugural Best Podcast award. With leading contenders including Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘One Battle After Another’ to television hits such as ‘The Pitt’, the Golden Globes promise an unforgettable evening of stars, surprise, and style.