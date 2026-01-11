Golden Globes Awards 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch, host, presenters, nominations, and key details

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards light up Hollywood on 11 January, 2026, bringing together the brightest names in film, television, and now even podcasts for a night of celebration and glamour.
Set against the iconic backdrop of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, this year's ceremony honours the most outstanding achievements of 2025, with Nikki Glaser returning as host following her well-received performance in the 2025 Golden Globes.
Audiences around the world will be tuning in to see the eagerly acticipated winners in cetegories ranging from Best Motion Picture to Best Television Series, alongside the inaugural Best Podcast award. With leading contenders including Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘One Battle After Another’ to television hits such as ‘The Pitt’, the Golden Globes promise an unforgettable evening of stars, surprise, and style.
Television features prominently at this year’s Golden Globes, with The White Lotus leading the nominations with six. It is followed by Adolescence with five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance each secure four.
In the main television races, the Best Drama Series nominees include The Diplomat, The Pitt, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses and The White Lotus, while Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, and The Studio compete for Best Musical or Comedy Series.
The limited series and TV movie field features Adolescence, All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex ,and The Girlfriend, with acting categories led by names such as Gary Oldman, Adam Scott, Keri Russell, Ayo Edebiri, Jean Smart, Stephen Graham, Jude Law, Michelle Williams and Robin Wright.
One Battle After Another leads this year’s Golden Globe nominations with nine, including acting nods for DiCaprio and Infiniti, and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson. DiCaprio faces competition from Chalamet (Marty Supreme), George Clooney (Jay Kelly) and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), while Infiniti is up against Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You).
The Danish film Sentimental Value follows with eight nominations, including one for Renate Reinsve. Her drama rivals include Buckley (Hamnet), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt) and Lawrence (Die My Love). Male drama nominees include Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere) and Isaac (Frankenstein). Supporting nominees include Grande, Elle Fanning, Teyana Taylor, Adam Sandler, Sean Penn and Jacob Elordi.
The ceremony duties are being undertaken by comedian Nikki Glaser, who returns for the second consecutive year as the master. Glaser, known for her sharp wit and stand-up comedy, made history in 2025 as the first woman to host the Globes solo and received positive reviews. This prompted the organisers to naturally bring her back for another season.
The 2026 Golden Globes Awards will be broadcasted live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, 11 January. The ceremony will air on CBS from 8:00pm Eastern Time (ET) / 5:00pm Pacific Time (PT). It can be streamed live on Paramount+ for premium subscribers.
For audiences in India, the awards will begin early next morning on Monday, 12 January, at approximately 6:30am Indian Standard Time (IST). The streaming will be available on Lionsgate Play and JioHotstar, including red carpet coverage.
