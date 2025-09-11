Golden Globes awards winner and iconic Flo from ‘Alice,’ Polly Holliday, passes away at 88

Polly Holliday, best known for her role as sassy waitress Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry on the 1970s sitcom Alice, passed away on September 9 at her home in Manhattan at the age of 88. With a career in TV shows, film and theatre, she gained fame for her dynamic roles. Polly Holliday, who won two Golden Globes and received an Emmy nomination, boasts a rich legacy and an array of performances across decades.

According to New York Times report, Polly Holliday was the last surviving star of the beloved CBS sitcom Alice, which ran for 9 seasons from 1976 to 1985. Following years of health issues, Holliday breathed her last on Tuesday and passed away at her home in New York, her agent Denise Aspland informed the publication. As per People report, pneumonia is believed to be the cause of her death.

The acclaimed actress featured in some other popular drama shows, including "Stir Crazy," "The Golden Girls," "Amazing Stories," "The Equalizer" and "Homicide: Life on the Streets," “Home Improvement” and “The Client."

Her exceptional acting skills can be seen in several films such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Mr. Wrong (1996), The Parent Trap (1998), Stick It (2006), The Heartbreak Kid (2007) and Fair Game (2010).

Famous for her diverse performances on stage, she played key role in several plays, such as "The Time of the Cuckoo" (2000), "Dividing the Estate" (2007), "A Christmas Carol" (2013) and "The Old Friends" (2014).

Polly Holliday education She pursued higher education at Alabama College for Women where she acted in several productions, including "Medea" and "The Lady's Not for Burning." She set off her professional stage career in outdoor drama during her time at Florida State University. During her initial years, she not only performed in theatres shows but also taught piano and music in elementary schools.

“I started acting long before I knew what I was doing,” Polly Holliday told Actors’ Equity.

She added, “At age 19 and a junior in college, I joined the cast of a summer outdoor theatre in North Carolina called Unto These Hills Outdoor Drama Center. I was a choir singer, a square dancer and understudied a lead role. . . . That job paid room and board and about $40 a week.”

