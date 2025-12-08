Golden Globes Nominations 2026 LIVE: See full list of nominees here

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being revealed live today — Monday, 8 December 2025 — setting the tone for what promises to be another major night in entertainment.

The live reveal begins at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) — that’s 1:15 pm GMT — and will stream on CBSNews.com as well as on the official YouTube and TikTok

The announcement is being hosted by actor-comedian Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall.

In total, nominees will be revealed across 28 primary categories — covering film and television — with a second wave of 11 exclusive categories dropping shortly after at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Take a look at the nominations below - Film and TV FILM NOMINATIONS Best Motion Picture – Drama Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just An Accident (NEON)

The Secret Agent (NEON)

Sentimental Value (NEON)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (NEON)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best director Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jak Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting actress Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor Benicia del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

Best motion picture – animation Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best picture - non-English language It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Best original score Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Johnny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Best original song Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Water

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You - Sinners

No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good

The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Cinematic and box office achievement Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

TV NOMINATIONS Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Best TV series - drama The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best TV series - musical or comedy Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Kerry Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress, Television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor, Television Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance By A Female Actor – A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance By A Male Actor – A Limited Series Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit