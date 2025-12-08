Golden Globes Nominations 2026 LIVE: See full list of nominees here

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being revealed live today — Monday, 8 December 2025 — setting the tone for what promises to be another major night in entertainment.
The live reveal begins at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) — that’s 1:15 pm GMT — and will stream on CBSNews.com as well as on the official YouTube and TikTok
The announcement is being hosted by actor-comedian Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall.
In total, nominees will be revealed across 28 primary categories — covering film and television — with a second wave of 11 exclusive categories dropping shortly after at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
It Was Just An Accident (NEON)
The Secret Agent (NEON)
Sentimental Value (NEON)
Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Marty Supreme (A24)
No Other Choice (NEON)
Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament Of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jak Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Benicia del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Johnny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Water
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied To You - Sinners
No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good
The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Kerry Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me