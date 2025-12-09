Golden Globes Nominations 2026: The biggest snubs and most shocking surprises

The latest Golden Globes nominations have sparked debate among film fans and industry watchers — with some acclaimed films and true box-office juggernauts being ignored, and surprising names making the cut instead.

The Snubs: What Many Expected But Didn’t Get Jon M. Chu One of the biggest shockers has been the absence of ‘Wicked: For Good’ from the Best Picture — Musical/Comedy category, and the omission of its director Jon M. Chu from the Best Director list.

Despite strong buzz and awards-season hopes, the film was passed over, even though co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande did make it into acting categories. Critics and fans argue that the film was perhaps poised for a breakthrough year — but the Globes disagreed.

Ne Zha II Another big oversight has been the animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha II’ — the highest-grossing movie of the year globally, having earned well over US $2 billion. Yet, it failed to secure a nomination in either box-office honours or animated-feature categories. Its exclusion has raised fresh questions about how international productions and non-MPA (Motion Picture Association) films are evaluated.

The Joe Rogan Experience Then there’s the absence of Joe Rogan and his hugely popular show ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ — along with many other high-profile political podcasts — from the Golden Globes’ newly expanded podcast award category. Given the shows’ massive fanbases and influence this year, many expected at least one to make the cut.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Finally, the third instalment in a popular murder-mystery franchise, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, was completely shut out — no nods for acting, directing, or screenplay. For a film with a strong built-in fanbase, the zero nominations came as a surprise.

Katherine LaNasa Another surprising omission came in the television categories, where Katherine LaNasa — who won an Emmy earlier this year for her widely praised performance as Nurse Dana Evans in ‘The Pitt’ — failed to secure a Golden Globe nomination.

LaNasa’s win at the Emmys had positioned her as a strong contender, with critics calling her turn “commanding,” “sharp,” and “one of the year’s standout TV performances.” Her absence from the Globes lineup has puzzled many industry observers, who expected her to be a frontrunner.

Surprises: Who Made It, and Why It Is Surprising Emily Blunt Not all surprises were negative. The nomination of Emily Blunt caused a stir. Her recent film - ‘The Smashing Machine’ - didn’t dominate critics’ lists and received mixed reviews, yet she secured a Globe nod. Many are calling her inclusion a consolation, or perhaps the Globe voters favouring star power and name recognition over critical consensus.

KPop Demon Hunters Even more puzzling was the surprise award nod for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ under a box-office achievement category. Officially, the film had a limited theatrical release — just a brief awards-qualifying run, a weekend sing-along event, and a short stint over Halloween.

Its main audience came via streaming, and the reported chart-topping figures are unofficial. Compared with blockbusters such as ‘A Minecraft Movie’, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Superman’, which remain among the most successful releases of the year, the choice seems odd to many industry observers.