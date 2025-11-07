Grammy Awards 2026 Nominations: Presenters, date and when and where to watch

The 68th Grammys is all set to take place next year, but the nominations are just around the corner. On Friday, the nominees across all categories will be out by the Recording Academy. This season, the Grammy Awards 2026 will have 95 categories, as per reports. The nominees will be announced by celebrities including Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. Ahead of the nominations announcement, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming prestigious award show.

Advertisement

Grammy Awards 2026 The 68th Grammys will be held on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The host for the show is yet to be announced.

When to watch Grammy Awards 2026 nominations ? The Grammy 2026 nominations will be announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the Grammy nominations announcement? Anyone can watch the Grammy nominations, which will be livestreamed on Grammy.com. It will also be available on Youtube.com/@recordingacademy.

Who will announce the nominees of this year? The nominations list will be presented by past Grammy winners from last year. Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside Doechii, KAROL G and Brandi Carlile, will be seen making the much-awaited announcement.

Advertisement

Besides them, Angélique Kidjo, CeCe Winans, David Foster, Dr. Chelsey Green, Jon Batiste, Little Big Town, Lizzo, Masaki Koike, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger and Sam Smith are also said to attend the event.

Artists likely to be nominated this year While several music artists are eligible for this year's award, albums like Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend," Lady Gaga's "Mayhem," Laufey's "A Matter of Time," Justine Bieber's "Swag" and Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" are likely to grab a spot in the nominations.

Kendrick Lamar, who took home five Grammy awards with his hit song, "Not Like Us," may also be nominated this year for his album of the year, "GNX." Reports also indicate that Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, sombr, Leon Thomas and Lola Young also stand a chance to be nominated for best new artist.

Advertisement

However, sad news for Swifties, Taylor Swift won't take home any wins this year as her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October 2025. Hence, it does not qualify as per the rules for the 2026 Grammys.

Swift may get nominated for the Grammy 2027.