Grammy, Tony winner Duncan Sheik, singer of Barely Breathing, dies at 56: What was his cause of death?

Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik, 56, is no more. The popular singer and composer passed away on Thursday, September 17, in Manhattan. He was best known as the singer-songwriter for his hit song Barely Breathing. He also wrote alongside Steven Sater and composed the music for the smash Broadway hit Spring Awakening.

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Duncan Sheik's cause of death Sheik's death was confirmed by his mother, Suzanne Sheikh, to The New York Times.

Duncan Sheik's cause of death is reported to be heart failure, which caused cardiac arrest.

Official statement “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” a spokesperson for Sheik told PEOPLE on Friday.

“The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

It continued, “Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

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Duncan Sheik is survived by his wife, Nora Ariffin, and their 7-year-old daughter named Ines.

Duncan Sheik hospitalised The news of Duncan Sheik's death arrives days after his team shared an update regarding his health.

Taking to his Instagram account, a statement was shared with fans. It read: “Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” adding, “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate,” the statement also said.

“Thank you for the continued love and support.”

The statement was posted online before his newest musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, opened Off-Broadway alongside reports of a new Off-Broadway production of Spring Awakening.

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Earlier this year, Sheik had frequently posted photos of himself from the hospital on his Instagram account.

About Duncan Sheik's career Duncan Sheik first rose to fame with his 1996 self-titled debut album and its hit single Barely Breathing, which spent 55 weeks on the Billboard charts and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

As a solo artist, he has released nine studio albums.

Sheik is best known for redefining modern theatre music through his collaboration with playwright Steven Sater on Spring Awakening. The smash-hit musical earned eight Tony Awards in 2007, with Sheik sweeping key musical categories to win Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

His acclaimed works also include American Psycho, Alice By Heart, and Whisper House, among others.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.