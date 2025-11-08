Grammys Awards 2026 nominations: From The Weekend to Lorde, check out shocking snubs this year

Grammys Awards 2026 nominations were announced on Friday. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter made it big at nominations this year.

Sneha Biswas
Published8 Nov 2025, 01:23 AM IST
The Weeknd, Lorde and more artists were missing from Grammys Awards 2026 nomination list.
The Weeknd, Lorde and more artists were missing from Grammys Awards 2026 nomination list.

The Grammy Awards 2026 nominations were unveiled on Friday, revealing a star-studded lineup that might take home the prestigious award next year. The nominations feature some of the biggest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter, among many others.

With these chart-topping names also came many snubs among the nominees.Wondering who they are? Check out our list of the biggest names who did not make it to the Grammy nomination list this year.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd missed out on Grammy nominations despite being submitted for major categories like Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Record and Song of the Year for Timeless, featuring Playboi Carti, as per reports. Hurry Up Tomorrow was in contention for Album of the Year, while Timeless was submitted for both Record and Song of the Year. Several other tracks, including Cry for Me and Baptized in Fear, were submitted across multiple categories.

Lorde

Lorde failed to receive a single nomination at the Grammy Awards 2026 despite the success of her fourth album, Virgin. The only time the singer won a Grammy was back in 2014. She made history as the youngest songwriter to win Song of the Year for Maya Georgi.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes earned three Grammy nominations between 2019 and 2020, but remains far from winning one even this year. His self-titled album, released last November after a few years away to focus on his mental health.

Benson Boone

Benson Boone, who is best known for his hit Beautiful Things and other chart-topping tracks, marked him as one of music’s most promising new voices. However, his name is completely missing from this year’s Grammy nominations list. Despite being nominated for Best New Artist in 2025 and making headlines for his memorable backflip during last year’s ceremony, he didn’t receive a single nod for the Grammy Awards 2026.

Besides these, this year's nomination list also did not include Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. This is because their latest releases, The Life Of a Showgirl and Cowboy Carter, were not released within the eligibility period (Aug. 31, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2025).

Check out our list of nominees for the Grammy Award 2026 here.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsHollywoodGrammys Awards 2026 nominations: From The Weekend to Lorde, check out shocking snubs this year
More
FAQs
The 68th Grammys will be held on Sunday, Feb. 1,

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.