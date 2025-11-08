Grammys Awards 2026 nominations: From The Weekend to Lorde, check out shocking snubs this year

The Grammy Awards 2026 nominations were unveiled on Friday, revealing a star-studded lineup that might take home the prestigious award next year. The nominations feature some of the biggest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter, among many others.

Advertisement

With these chart-topping names also came many snubs among the nominees.Wondering who they are? Check out our list of the biggest names who did not make it to the Grammy nomination list this year.

The Weeknd The Weeknd missed out on Grammy nominations despite being submitted for major categories like Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Record and Song of the Year for Timeless, featuring Playboi Carti, as per reports. Hurry Up Tomorrow was in contention for Album of the Year, while Timeless was submitted for both Record and Song of the Year. Several other tracks, including Cry for Me and Baptized in Fear, were submitted across multiple categories.

Lorde Lorde failed to receive a single nomination at the Grammy Awards 2026 despite the success of her fourth album, Virgin. The only time the singer won a Grammy was back in 2014. She made history as the youngest songwriter to win Song of the Year for Maya Georgi.

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes earned three Grammy nominations between 2019 and 2020, but remains far from winning one even this year. His self-titled album, released last November after a few years away to focus on his mental health.

Benson Boone Benson Boone, who is best known for his hit Beautiful Things and other chart-topping tracks, marked him as one of music’s most promising new voices. However, his name is completely missing from this year’s Grammy nominations list. Despite being nominated for Best New Artist in 2025 and making headlines for his memorable backflip during last year’s ceremony, he didn’t receive a single nod for the Grammy Awards 2026.

Besides these, this year's nomination list also did not include Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. This is because their latest releases, The Life Of a Showgirl and Cowboy Carter, were not released within the eligibility period (Aug. 31, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2025).

Advertisement

Check out our list of nominees for the Grammy Award 2026 here.