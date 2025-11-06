Gremlins 3 confirmed! Warner Bros reveals theatrical release date

Warner Bros is all set to revive the Gremlins franchise with the most-awaited instalment, Gremlins 3. The confirmation came from David Zaslav, the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, on Thursday.

When will Gremlins 3 release Gremlins 3 will be released in theatres in November 2027.

It will be a part of the studio’s release schedule for Nov. 19, 2027 as revealed during the investor call, reported Variety.

Gremlins 3 returns for 35 years Going by the report, Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer for Gremlins 3, while Harry Potter and Home Alone director Chris Columbus will direct and produce, confirmed Zaslav.

The screenplay will be co-written by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce the film for Amblin Entertainment alongside Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures.

However, more details about Gremlins 3, including the plot and cast, have not yet been revealed.

The Gremlins franchise The original Gremlins was released in 1984. It was directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus. The film, which famously led to the creation of the PG-13 rating, follows the story of a young man named Billy who receives a furry little creature called a Mogwai as a pet. Billy is given three strict rules-- never expose the Mogwai to bright light, never get it wet, and never feed it after midnight. However, rules are meant to be broken, and when they do, chaos follows. The Mogwai multiply into mischievous gremlins who wreak havoc in the small town during Christmas.

Watch trailer:

Gremlins was a major box office hit, earning $212 million worldwide, according to Variety. Following its commercial success, its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was released in 1990. The second chapter earned $41 million and, though less successful commercially, went on to become a cult classic.

Meanwhile, talking about the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s theatrical streak in 2025, Zaslav said on the investor call, “We’re leading the 2025 box office domestically. We’re leading it internationally, and we’re leading it globally."

“Not only are we in first place, but we’re the only film studio to have crossed $4 billion in 2025 box office revenue thus far, and we’ve done it with a significant amount of original stories that leadership was on full display in the third quarter.”

“In Q3 alone, we successfully launched a new era for the DC studios with ‘Superman.’ We showed our exceptional horror genre expertise yet again with ‘Weapons’ and ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ which have together grossed more than $750 million in ticket sales,” Zaslav added.

