Frankenstein review: Fans are in love with Oscar Isaac-Jacob Elordi film, call it 'the best movie of the year'

Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein has taken both the big screen and social media by storm.

Social media reactions to ‘Frankenstein’ Audiences around the world are sharing heartfelt reactions to the 2025 gothic epic, praising everything from the cast performances to del Toro’s meticulous direction.

Fans are describing it as an emotional, unforgettable cinematic experience, with many calling it a masterpiece that elevates Mary Shelley’s classic tale for a modern audience.

Also Read | Guillermo del Toro on Jacob Elordi replacing Andrew Garfield in Frankenstein

Social media has been flooded with reactions from viewers who saw the film in theatres ahead of its global Netflix release on November 7.

One user wrote, “Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was an absolute masterpiece. I loved every minute of it (sic).”

Another shared their experience at the Kentucky Theatre: “Watched Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein at The Kentucky Theater. Well worth the drive, I was invested the entire time. Pulls on the heartstrings and all the changes to the book work quite nicely. What a beautiful film! (sic)”

Jacob Elordi’s performance as the tragic creature has drawn particular praise, with one fan stating, “Love just pours out of this film in gallons, and I have never been so deeply touched by a performance the way I was touched by Jacob Elordi’s in this film. I left that cinema happier than I’ve felt in weeks (sic).”

Also Read | Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro opens up about generative AI for films

Many viewers expressed strong emotional responses, describing tears and moments of awe during the screening. “Frankenstein has been my favourite story for a long time now, and I’ve always loved Guillermo del Toro’s work. I had high expectations, but I was still blown away. Spent the whole movie in and out of tears and left the theatre sobbing. Strongest reaction I’ve ever had to any art (sic),” wrote one fan.

Others encouraged friends to experience the film in theatres, calling it “a work of art, truly” and urging, “Please go see Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein if you are anywhere near a theatre that is showing it (sic).”

More about 'Frankenstein' The film, a 2025 American epic gothic science fiction adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, stars Oscar Isaac as the brilliant yet egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the creature he brings to life.

The ensemble cast also includes Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. The story centres on Frankenstein’s daring experiment to defy nature, a choice that leads to profound consequences for both creator and creation.